Billings Blue Jays 7, Lovell, Wyo., 6
Highlights: Carter Venable went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Blue Jays, and teammate Sy Waldron also hit a homer and drove in three runs. North Sanderson pitched five innings for Billings, striking out three and allowing all six runs on four hits.
Billings Cardinals 14, Gillette, Wyo., 10
Highlights: A six-run first inning sparked the Cardinals in their road win. The Rustlers tied the game at 7-7 in the third, but Billings' offense stayed strong in the final four innings. The Cardinals' Kade Vatsndal went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk, Chase Wise went 2 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs, and Keaton Mickelson went 1 for 2 with three walks.
