AA Standings
Through July 6
Bozeman 4-0, Missoula 5-4, Billings Royals 5-4, Kalispell 7-6, Helena 5-5, Billings Scarlets 5-6, Great Falls 1-7.
Billings Cardinals 14, Bozeman Bucks 12
In the second game of a doubleheader on Monday, the host Billings Cardinals outlasted the Bozeman Bucks 14-12. Kolten Wynia and Elijah Larson accounted for two hits apiece for the Cardinals. Larson drove in three runs. Corbin Holzer homered for Bozeman and finished with four RBIs. Teammate Nate Pailthorpe chipped in with three hits and three runs batted in. Billings led 11-4, but Bozeman led briefly 12-11 after scoring eight times in the fourth inning.
Glendive Blue Devils 13, Billings Cardinals 7
A late rally propelled the Blue Devils to a win in the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader. The Cardinals tied it up 6-6 with a five-run fourth inning, and they led 7-6 going into the sixth. Glendive scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. Glendive's Matt Dufner went 2 for 5 with two triples, Teagan Wahl went 3 for 3, Parker Buckley went 3 for 4 and Brodie Eckert went 3 for 5. Billings' Max Murphy was 3 for 4 with a double and a walk, Hunter Doyle was 3 for 5 with a double and Kolten Wynia was 3 for 5.
Billings Cardinals 21, Glendive Blue Devils 11 (6 innings)
The Cardinals tallied 17 hits and drew 11 walks in a run-rule win to split the doubleheader. Billings' Hunter Doyle went 2 for 4 with a triple, a double, two walks and three RBIs, Jaxon Brandt and Logan Nyberg each went 2 for 3 with a double and two walks, Ryan Nelson went 2 for 2 with a walk, Jadyn Averill went 3 for 5 and Elijah Larson went 1 for 1 with four hit-by-pitches and five runs scored. Glendive's Matt Dufner was 2 for 3 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and four RBIs, Trenton Reinhart was 1 for 2 with a two-run homer and Brodie Eckert and Casey Rounseville each went 2 for 3 with a walk.
Lewistown Redbirds 11, Miles City Mavericks 2
Kyle Lee led the host Redbirds to a dominant win. Lee pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts. At the plate, he went 1 for 1 with three walks. Lewistown's Jake Clinton went 3 for 3 with a triple and a walk, Nolan Fry went 1 for 1 with two walks and Xander Flick went 1 for 1 with a walk and three RBIs. Miles City's Julian Link went 2 for 2, while Jack Cline was 1 for 4 with a triple and Joel Christopherson was 1 for 4 with a double.
