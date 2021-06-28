American Legion baseball
Billings Blue Jays 14, Glasgow Reds 4
Highlights: Davis Chakos doubled twice for the Blue Jays as they won at home in six innings. Teammate Sy Waldron added a double and four RBIs. Eli Nickisch supplied three hits. Kayden Keith and Cooper Thorson had two hits. Keith drove in three runs. Tel Aune, Juliun Benson and Jeramiah Benson had the three Glasgow hits. Jeramiah Benson doubled. Adam Johnson and Payton Bolte combined on the three-hitter for the Blue Jays.
Billings Blue Jays 6, Glasgow Reds 1
Highlights: Carter Venable doubled and Davis Chakos tripled for the Blue Jays in Game 2 at Pirtz Field. Both Chakos and Kayden Keith batted in two runs. Juliun Benson accounted for three of Glasgow's five hits. Billings' starter Nathan Kpjetin struck out seven in 4.2 innings. Reliever Keith added three K's in 2.1 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.