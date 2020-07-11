Miles City Mavericks 16, Lovell (Wyo.) 3 (6 inn.)
Jess Bellows went 3 for 3 as part of the Mavs' 10-hit attack in the win over Lovell. Four Miles City players drove had two RBIs, including Aidan Cline and Julian Link, who both doubled. Bellows had two doubles among his three hits. All three Lovell runs against Miles City starter Jacksen Watts, who threw five innings, were unearned.
Miles City Mavericks 10, Emmanuel Halos 2 (6 inn.)
Logan Muri and Kayden Hager combined to 1-hit the Halos. Muri threw 4.1 innings, giving up two unearned runs, and the lone hit. He struck out five and walked four. Hager threw the final 1.2 hitless innings for the Mavs, who received a two-RBI night from Julian Link. Dylan Homlund was 2 for 2 for Miles City.
Billings Cardinals 13, Powell (Wyo). 0 (5 inn.)
Luke Tallman hit a grand slam and Elijah Larson drove in four runs to power the Cardinals past Powell. Tallman finished with five RBIs, and Kyler Northrop added a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. Hunter Doyle limited Powell to one hit in the run-rule victory. Doyle struck out six and walked six in five innings.
Powell (Wyo.) 9, Billings Cardinals 5
Cameron Wentz had three RBIs and Colin Queen drove in two runs to pace Powell to the nightcap win. Kobe Ostermiller reached base three times — two walks and a hit — and score all three times for Powell. Max Murphy had two RBIs to lead the Cardinals.
