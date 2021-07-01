American Legion baseball
Glendive Blue Devils 5, Billings Blue Jays 4 (8)
Highlights: Blue Jays’ starter Adam Johnson struck out 13 in six hitless innings, but the Blue Devils managed to walk away with the win. Glendive tied the score in the bottom of the seventh off reliever North Sanderson on RBI singles by Teagan Wahl and Casey Rounsville and a Blue Jay error, and then won the game in the bottom of the eighth on another Billings miscue, the fourth of the game for the Blue Jays. The Blue Devils committed six errors.
Billings Blue Jays 14, Glendive Blue Devils 0 (5)
Highlights: Payton Bolte shut out the Blue Devils on four hits in a game shortened due to the mercy rule. Davis Chakos was 3 for 3 with three RBI, Carter Venable had two hits and two RBI, and Eli Nikisch also drove in two runs for the Blue Jays. Bolte struck out five and walked none.
Glasgow Reds 13, Wolf Point Yellowjackets 0 (5)
Highlights: Riley Smith struck out nine and walked one to help Glasgow to the mercy-rule win. Smith allowed five hits, and the Reds collected just three of their own. But seven Wolf Point errors led to seven unearned runs for the Reds. Juliun Benson had two RBIs for Glasgow.
Glasgow Reds 22, Wolf Point Yellowjackets 1 (5)
Highlights: Tatum Hansen had five RBIs on two hits, Juliun Benson tripled twice for three more RBIs, and Calvin Bengochea drove in three runs with two doubles as the Reds powered to the sweep. Glasgow had 15 hits, and Rance Rhoads limited the Yellowjackets to two hits and struck out seven in his five innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.