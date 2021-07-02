American Legion baseball
Billings Blue Jays 16, Froid Bulls 4
Highlights: Carter Venable doubled and tripled and drove in four runs as the Blue Jays topped the Bulls. The Blue Jays hit seven doubles, two each from Davis Chakos and Silviano Bradley, and six players had at least two hits. Nathan Kojetin allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings, and he struck out eight. Walker Ator had three hits for the Bulls, and Isaac Johnson and Colter Oie hit home runs.
Blue Jays 28, Friod Bulls 7
Highlights: David Charkos, Nathan Kjetin and Sy Waldron all had a home runs Davis Charkos went 3-5 at the plate and had four runs scores with three RBIs and teamate Carter Venable also went 3-5 with three runs scored with three RBIS. Bryce LasForest went four for four with two runs scored for the Blue Jays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.