Miles City Mavericks 12, Upper Deck Expos 2
Jess Bellows drove in five runs as part of a three-hit game, and Jack Cline went 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Mavericks. Both players hit a triple, and Bellows added three runs scored to his stat line.
Miles City Mavericks 16, Emmanuel Halos 2
Jess Bellows doubled twice and scored four runs and Julian Link drove in three and scored three runs in the Mavs' win. Miles City had 14 hits and five players had at last two RBIs.
Post 22 Expos 7, Billings Blue Jays 1
Harrison Good homered and drove in four runs to lead the team from Rapid City, S.D., to the win. Easton Ogle, Hayden Holec and Luke Jergeris all contributed two hits each while four Expos pitchers limited the Blue Jays to two hits.
Billings Blue Jays 12, Post 22 Expos 7
Lance Schaaf (4.1 innings) and Hunter Eliason (1.2) combined on six innings of effective relief to help the Blue Jays overcome the Expos' five-run first inning. The pair gave up just two hits and two unearned runs, while striking out eight in relief of starter Kayden Keith. Billings struck for seven runs in the third to take the lead for good. Eliason was 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and Schaaf went 2 for 2 with two runs scored.
Glasgow Reds 15, Wolf Point Yellow Jackets 0 (5 inn.)
Chase Guttenberg threw a five-inning no-hitter, and Kristian Price doubled twice and drove in five runs to lead the Reds. Price was 4 for 4 and Calvin Bengochea went 3 for 3 with four runs scores. Guttenberg struck out nine before the game was halted due to the mercy rule.
Glasgow Reds 21, Wolf Point Yellow Jackets 3 (4 inn.)
Glasgow scored 18 runs in the first inning to coast to the doubleheader sweep. Tel Aune and Chase Guttenberg were both 3 for 3 with three runs scored and Kristian Price drove in four runs on two hits.
