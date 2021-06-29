American Legion baseball
Glasgow Reds 10, Billings Cardinals 1
Highlights: JT Sprague threw a two-hitter to lead the Reds past the Cardinals at Pirtz Field. Tatum Hansen, Jeramiah Benson and Mason Hunter all drove in two runs for the Reds, who collected nine hits and were the beneficiaries of six Cardinals errors. Sprague didn’t allow an earned run, and he struck out eight and walked three. He threw 93 pitches in the complete-game victory.
Billings Cardinals 12, Glasgow Reds 8
Highlights: The Cardinals scored six runs in the first inning on just one hit and held off the Reds to earn a split of the twin bill. Chase Wise scored three times for the Cardinals, who had eight players drive in one run each. Keaton Michaelson earned the win by allowing four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings. Tatum Hansen finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs for the Reds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.