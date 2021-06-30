American Legion baseball

Miles City Mavericks 9, Billings Cardinals 7

Highlights: Two runs in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Mavs to victory in the back-and-forth Class A game. Billings led 3-0 after one inning but trailed 7-3 after a five-run fifth by Miles City. The Cardinals scored four in the bottom of the sixth to tie it up, but the 7-7 score was short-lived. Miles City's Aidan Cline went 3 for 5 with a double, and Billings' Nathan Swandal went 3 for 4.

Miles City Mavericks 17, Billings Cardinals 2

Highlights: A seven-run top of the first inning got the Mavs going in their five-inning win. Miles City's Logan Muri went 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored, while teammate Brenan Hager went 2 for 3 and allowed two earned runs on two hits with five walks and one strikeout in five innings pitched.

Tags

Load comments