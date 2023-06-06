HELENA — Since Scotty Klinker’s junior track season for Great Falls High ended – a campaign that culminated in his state title in the triple jump – he’s been building for a night like Tuesday.

To regain his arm strength and transition to being in baseball shape, Klinker’s first couple outings for the Great Falls Chargers were limited to around 60 pitches, but under the lights of Kindrick Legion Field in a crucial early-season conference game against the Helena Senators, the reins were taken off Klinker’s pitch count.

The right-hander fired six innings of seven-hit, two-run baseball on 101 pitches in a 6-2 Chargers victory.

Klinker worked around traffic all night, most notably in the sixth inning when he stranded runners on the corners in a three-run ball game.

He struck out a pair and walked three in the victory.

“I thought he pitched a perfect game tonight,” Great Falls’ senior shortstop Trigg Mapes said. “Hit his spots when he needed to. Mixed every pitch and gave his fielders a lot of chances to make plays. I say he did pretty good.”

“He’s a great arm and I think he’s only gonna get better as the season goes and as he gets more mound time,” Chargers head coach Tony Forster said.

The win, Great Falls’ 14th of the season, was No. 3 in Montana-Alberta Class AA conference play.

After knocking off Helena, the Chargers are the league’s last undefeated team at 3-0.

“It feels good knowing that everyone is looking at our record [after] beating one of the top teams in our conference,” Mapes said. “I feel like it makes all the other teams worry about us.”

Helena was plagued by multiple errors on Tuesday, one of which aided Great Falls’ three-run first inning.

The Senators put two runners on with one out in the fourth, and while Sam Ark supplied an RBI single, pop outs killed the rally. It was the same story in the fifth, when, after getting lead-off runners on base, three straight fly balls ended the inning with only one run crossing home plate.

With the loss, Helena drops to 20-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

“Played terribly on defense,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Sixteen of our 21 outs were air outs, so that’s two of our last four games that we’ve had that number in the air. When we play like that, we aren’t a very good team…

“If we keep trying to swing for the fences and pop the ball up, it’s gonna be a long season.”

Mapes was everywhere for the Chargers.

His RBI double in the third inning increased the visitors’ advantage to 4-0 as he enjoyed a three-hit day. He nearly made a highlight reel play at shortstop in the second inning, and then did make a tough sliding catch in foul territory in the sixth.

“I just put my head down, like I was taught, ran over there, slid and caught the ball,” Mapes said.

Forster pointed to Mapes as someone who has stepped into a leadership role as a senior, adding that he’s the type who lets his play do the talking.

“I’m just making sure everyone is focused and doing the right thing – doing their role,” Mapes said. “Just making sure they’re all part of the team and getting them ready.”

Helena’s Manu Melo singled in the first, third and fifth, and scored on Aaron Fuzesy’s sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Ark, out of the nine-hole, collected two hits and was on base three times in the loss.

Fuzesy doubled and scored in the fourth.

Luke Dowdy allowed eight and five runs (two earned) in six innings on the mound. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Great Falls center fielder Lane Seim broke the scoring seal with his first-inning RBI single. Mason Davis followed with a two-RBI bloop single into right.

Liam Sullivan singled in the third and fifth innings and scored three runs in the victory.

As a team, the Chargers piled up 10 hits.

“We were aggressive at the plate early and hit some balls hard…Our guys showed up ready to go today, and that was a good thing,” Forster said.

The Senators, after an 18-1 start to the season, have lost four of their last six.

Tuesday’s game was Helena’s last at Kindrick until June 20. Fourteen of the Senators’ next 15 games are on the road.

“Hopefully we can figure stuff out – play solid defense,” Burnett said. “Luke pitched way better [on Tuesday] than [what] we gave him on the defensive side…

“[Gotta] get back to making the routine plays. We make those routine plays and it’s a whole different game.”