For three weeks the Coeur d'Alene Lumbermen sat and waited while their American Legion baseball season was placed in a holding pattern because of the coronavirus pandemic.
When they finally did get to take the diamond at home Wednesday afternoon against the Missoula AA Mavericks, they were ready. After shaking off some rust and an early two-run deficit, the Lumbermen rallied to beat the Mavs, 9-6, at Thorco Field.
According to a story that ran in the Coeur d'Alene Press this week, the Lumbermen (9-8-1) were shut down on June 23 following positive COVID-19 tests. The Legion baseball season has been canceled for the rest of the summer in north Idaho but some teams, including the Lums, are playing independently.
Missoula (18-18) took a two-game win streak to Idaho and looked good early. Ayden Markovich lined a one-out double in the first and scored on a Connor Jordan sacrifice fly.
The Lumbermen answered with a run off Missoula started Dayton Bay in the bottom half, but the visitors scored twice in the second frame. Peyton Stevens singled and scored on a Bridger Johnson base hit and Dane Fraser delivered an RBI single later in the inning.
Missoula's bats went quiet for the next three frames and Coeur d'Alene came alive with three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth against relief pitchers. The Lumbermen took a 9-3 lead into the sixth inning.
Missoula came alive offensively with three runs in the sixth off reliever Troy Shepard. After Johnson drew a leadoff walk and Markovich singled, Fraser ripped a three-run home run to make the score 9-6.
Coeur d'Alene brought on Liam Paddack in relief. He walked the first batter he faced but then put down the next three in order.
Fraser led the Mavericks with three hits and four RBIs. Markovich had three hits and scored two runs.
