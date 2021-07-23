HELENA — Fans showed up to Kindrick Legion Field in droves on Friday night to witness some games that carried plenty of weight. Separated by a game in the double-A American Legion Baseball Standings, the Helena Senators and Missoula Mavericks matched up in a double-dip with the No. 2 seed for the upcoming state tournament on the line.
The Senators needed a sweep, but could only muster a split as Missoula pulled away in the middle innings of game No. 2 for a 7-2 victory. Helena walked off game No. 1 by a score of 4-3.
“Everybody is in [the tournament],” Mavericks head coach Brent Hathaway said. “We’ve gotta show up next week and play. Of course we were just playing to win, we don’t know what the two or the three seed means. It’s still undetermined if we’re gonna get Bozeman or Great Falls. It was just a matter of coming out and trying to stay sharp and play the game well, and get prepared for next week.”
Missoula will likely play Bozeman or Great Falls on Wednesday in the opening round of the state tournament after finishing conference play 16-8. Helena wrapped up conference play at 15-9 and would play the six seed in the first round.
The Senators made things interesting by taking the first game on Friday night in walk-off fashion. Tied at 3-3 entering the home half of the seventh inning, Gavin Thennis came to the plate with a runner on second and one out. He lifted a double over the head of Missoula’s left field, scoring the run and sending a Helena-heavy crowd into a frenzy.
“Just [looking] to drive a ball into the outfield,” Thennis said of his approach. “I’ve been rolling over on pitches a lot, so get underneath one and see what happens with the ball. Just try to hit it hard, basically.”
Charlie Kirgan put Missoula out front early with a first-inning two-run home run, but over the next three innings, Helena chipped back into the game with the helping hand of a Forrest Suero solo shot in the third.
Senior Tyler Tenney’s RBI single gave the Senators a lead in the middle innings on a night when Helena celebrated its 12 seniors and super seniors between games.
“Had that big walk-off win in the first one,” Burnett said. “Thought we were a little flat in the second one. Kinda expected with all the festivities between games...Guys came out and competed. Just a great send-off for those guys that won’t be playing here anymore. I thought it was a great night.”
Victor Scott tossed three hitless innings in relief of Cy Miller for Helena who gave up three runs in four innings. Zach Hangas needed just 72 pitches to work into the seventh, but allowed eight Senator hits, including the game winner to Thennis.
“We had our opportunities in that first game that we weren’t successful on,” Hathaway said. “This [second] one was a little bit different. [The players] are not going to have any problem being motivated to play next week. It’s the state tournament, it’s a helluva lotta fun. We’re just trying to stay healthy and execute.”
Ethan Keintz went 2-for-2 with a walk in the nightcap of the doubleheader, and doubled in his final at-bat as a Senator at Kindrick. He, along with his teammates, spent their time immediately after the game signing autographs for kids in attendance.
“It’s a very bittersweet feeling,” Keintz said of the night. “I’ve spent quite a lot of my life down here at this field, and knowing that this is it, is tough. It’s time to move on, I guess, I’m just glad I got to go have some fun and take another one from Missoula.”
Keintz stood beside his parents and loved ones on the field in between games to a round of applause from fans. It was the same experience the other 11 seniors and super seniors experienced on Friday before they all got together for a group photo.
“That’s been the biggest thing to me is just all these friendships,” Keintz said. “There’s so many guys that I have met down here that I now will be able to have some sort of connection with for the rest of my life and I think that’s pretty special.”
For some of Helena’s seniors, the 2021 season was their sixth with the program, but for many it has been a five-year journey culminating in one final home game.
“The dedication they’ve given the program, not just on the baseball field, but working events around the community -- everything they’ve given the program, it’s been pretty special...To have as many fans as we had here tonight was pretty special,” Burnett said.
Burnett worked all 12 seniors into the lineup during Friday’s second game. The Senators racked up seven hits in total and scored twice in the contest’s first three innings, but could not muster anything off Alex Certel who worked 3.2 innings in relief and allowed just four hits.
Back-to-back two-run doubles broke the game open in the fifth inning for Missoula, backing Kirgan’s second home run of the night two frames prior. Bridger Johnson paced the Mavericks with three hits and three RBI in the nightcap. Adam Jones went 2-for-4 with two runs from his spot atop the lineup.
Both Keintz and Trysten Mooney picked up two hits for the Senators.
Despite the loss, Helena will begin the state tournament with 46 overall wins and are winners of eight of the last 10 games.
“We’re feeling great,” Burnett said. “That first game, hopefully that’s a preview of what we’ll see at state. We still gotta do our job and take care of business in the first round, but [it] was a well-played ball game between two good teams. We’re pitching it well, playing good defense and bats are coming around.”
Helena and Missoula will play a non-conference game on Monday with the state tournament’s opening round to follow on Wednesday in Great Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.