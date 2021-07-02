HELENA — Tyler Tenney went the distance on the mound and the Helena Senators plated six runs in the third inning to roll past the Great Falls Chargers 9-2 on Friday. Helena improved to 7-0 against Great Falls this season and picked up its first victory in pool play of the 26th annual Keith Sell Tournament.
Tenny struggled to find his stuff early, allowing two runs on three hits to the visiting Chargers in the first inning. In six innings after that, however, the right-hander gave up just three additional hits and fired nearly 59 percent strikes in the complete game.
“He was up in the zone [early],” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “His off-speed wasn’t quite as sharp as it was later in the game and they hit the ball well in those first couple innings. Defense helped him out in the second inning and Ty settled in and done what he’s done for us all year. Just pounded that strike zone and gave us a chance to win.”
Following that rocky first frame, Tenney sat down seven of the next eight batters he faced, adding a strikeout to his ledger to end the third inning.
“At the beginning, I couldn’t really find my stuff,” Tenney said. “I couldn’t locate any off-speed [pitches], so I was just throwing fastballs right down the middle for them in that first inning. After that, I went down to the bullpen, worked on it a little bit, came out and I found it.”
The Senators scratched a run back back in the first, but broke out in a big way, adding six runs in the third inning. Gavin Thennis broke a 2-2 tie with a two-RBI single while Forrest Suero pushed Helena’s advantage to 7-2 with a run-scoring knock of his own.
To help keep the inning alive, Ethan Keintz sprinted from first base on a ground ball, staying out of the double play at second base. That play resulted in a dropped throw at first, plating the tying run and keeping the pressure on Great Falls.
That hustle play was one of many for the Senators on Friday night as Matt Burton and Keintz legged out infield hits in the first inning. Helena also picked up free bases on a handful of balls in the dirt, helping keep the Chargers’ pitching staff dealing with runners in scoring position.
“We like to be aggressive on balls in the dirt...When a ball is in the dirt, we’re more than likely gonna take a chance on it and get those good reads,” Burnett said. “Even a good catcher, it’s tough for them to make that play. That adds pressure and we add that 90-feet, it puts us closer and keeps us out of double plays. Any pressure you can put on, especially at this level, it’s tough on the other team.”
The Senators also played error-free baseball behind Tenney with sparkling plays made all over the infield.
“I have the utmost trust in these guys,” Tenney said. “They always come out ready to play. If they make mistakes, I just try to tell them, ‘don’t worry about it, I got it.’ Today they were nice with it.”
Michael Hurlbert ended the night 3-for-4 with a run scored. He was the lone Senator with a multi-hit game, but Victor Scott chipped in three RBI while Thennis and Suero added another two.
Great Falls got multi-hit games from Cam McNamee and Keeton Clark, both of which also added RBI.
For the Senators, Friday’s win sets them on the right path in the tournament and pushes their overall win streak to six games. Helena is also 11-3 in conference play with the state tournament looming.
“We talked about it in the huddle after the game. Our seniors, after this tournament, they only have two more games here at Kindrick,” Burnett said. “They want to leave it all out on the field, they want to play good baseball for the community representing our home tournament. Guys are excited to be out here for one last Keith Sell Tournament and I look forward to the rest of the weekend.”
Helena faces Butte at 12:30 p.m. and Glacier at 8 p.m. on Saturday in day two of the tournament.
Glacier Twins 9, Butte Miners 1
The Glacier Twins raced by Butte in the first game of the Keith Sell Tournament on Friday. The Miners jumped out to an early 1-0, but allowed nine runs over a three-inning span resulting in a run-rule-shortened 9-1 victory for the Twins.
Mason Peters and George Robbins each collected two hits as the Twins banged out 11 total. Five different Glacier players picked up an RBI, including Peters who was the lone Twin with a multi-RBI effort.
Stevyn Andrachick pitched the full five innings for Glacier, scattering three hits and a walk while striking out four Butte batters. A first inning unearned run was all Andrachick allowed as the Twins scored nine unanswered to take the contest.
Butte Miners 8, Yakima Beetles 5
Butte rallied in its second game of the day, scoring six runs in the home half of the fifth inning to beat the Yakima Beetles 8-5.
Bumping up against the two-hour time allotment allowed for tournament games, Butte hung a crooked number with the help of six hits. Hunter Hotalen wore the go-ahead hit-by-pitch and Max Demarais stranded a couple runners in the sixth inning to preserve the lead.
Rye Doherty went 3-for-4 at the plate for Butte, collecting two RBI while Aidan Lee went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Six different Miners combined for nine hits, and despite four fielding errors, Butte improved to 1-1 in pool play with the come-from-behind victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.