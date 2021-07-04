HELENA — The throw from Glacier’s second baseman skipped by first base and rolled somewhere to the right of the visiting dugout. That throw, after more than two hours and six innings of back-and-forth baseball, lifted the Helena Senators past the Twins 7-6 to cap off the second night of the Keith Sell Tournament.
Since the fourth inning, the game had been tied at 6-6. With the help of two sparkling plays from Michael Hurlbert in the top of the sixth, it stayed that way for Helena to walk it off in the home half.
“They had gotten us out of a jam executing some pitches,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “Mike had a couple great plays there -- the play at home and then started the double play to Ty[ler Tenney]. Those were big, huge defensive plays to give us a chance to win it there at the end.”
Hunter Bratcher replaced Victor Scott on the mound in the sixth, and after an intentional walk, was staring down a no-out, bases loaded situation. Pushing up against the 2-hour time limit for the tournament, the sixth inning was slated to be the final frame of the contest, making what happened next all that more pivotal.
Bratcher induced back-to-back ground balls, both of which went Hurlbert’s way. The first required a throw from just past the infield grass to home plate, nabbing a runner, while the second started a 4-6-3 double play that kept the score tied.
“I started out and I was kinda missing a little bit, so I was just trying to bring it into the zone,” Bratcher said. “I just tried to make them put it in play and I knew my defense had me. Mike made two good plays.”
Bratcher said it helped with his confidence once the first out was recorded knowing he was just one pitch away from getting out of the jam. Once the hold was complete, the job turned into a simple one for the Senators’ offense.
“I think it was huge for us knowing that we weren’t down,” Bratcher said. “We had nothing, I guess, to lose, we just had to go in and put some balls in play and score.”
Four batters into the bottom of the sixth, Helena did just that, but needed the help of two errors to plate a run. With two on and nobody out, a bunt attempt turned into two outs, the second double play Glacier turned in as many innings.
Tenney stepped to the plate with Hurlbert on second base, slapped a ball to the second baseman and watched as he threw it away to seal a Senators win.
Despite the outcome, the victory did not come without its warts. Helena was charged with three errors in the nightcap, adding to its four errors in the first game on Saturday. The Senators also had what would have been the go-ahead run cut down at the plate in the fourth inning and left a total of six runners on base.
“We’ve gotta bunt and execute better,” Burnett said. “It never should’ve been in that situation to begin with. Poor base running, poor bunting, poor small-ball game that gave us a chance to go to extras when we should’ve been able to execute and get that win. A wins a win and we’ll be happy with it and try to do better tomorrow.”
Tyler Tenney accounted for four of Helena’s five RBI in the walk-off win and Hurlbert went 2-for-3 at the dish with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.
Helena will roll into day three of pool play as the lone undefeated team at 3-0. The walk-off win ensured that, but a 14-6 drubbing of the Butte Miners earlier in the day on Saturday helped also. A 9-0 advantage after the second inning ballooned to 13-3 after the third frame and the Senators never looked back.
“It helps a lot just knowing that we’re rolling and we’re still playing good baseball...We just gotta focus on the little things and executing little plays [for tomorrow],” Bratcher said.
Quinn Belcher was on base three times atop the Senators’ lineup against Butte. He drove in two runs and scored another three as every Helena batter that stepped to the plate recorded a hit.
Victor Scott was 3-for-4 against the Miners and Gavin Thennis and Caden Sell also picked up multi-hit games.
Kian O’Neill and Aidan Lee each picked up two hits for the Miners in the early evening loss, while Zach Veneman went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk for Glacier in the late-night contest.
Butte sits at 1-2 in pool play after two days. Glacier is 1-1 in the tournament.
The Senators play again on Sunday at 8 p.m. against Yakima.
Billings Scarlets 10, Great Falls Chargers 7
The Billings Scarlets got into the action of the Keith Sell Tournament on Saturday with a 10-7 win over the Great Falls Chargers. Max Murphy was 3-for-4 at the plate for Billings with two RBI and two runs scored as the Scarlets jumped out to a 5-0 advantage in the second inning and failed to give up the lead.
After getting down 7-0 in the middle frames, Great Falls rallied to cut the lead to 7-5 after six innings. Five total errors for the Chargers hampered their ability to complete the comeback, however, as did 12 total runners left on base.
Michael Feralio and Nate McDonald joined Murphy with a multi-hit day for Billings while Cam McNamee went 2-for-5 with two RBI for Great Falls. Kolten Wynia allowed three earned runs over four innings on the mound. McDonald recorded the final two outs of the game on a single pitch in relief.
The Chargers fall to 0-2 in pool play for the tournament.
Yakima Beetles 18, Billings Scarlets 6
In their second game in as many days, the Yakima Beetles found the win column with a come-from-behind victory over the Scarlets. Despite jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Yakima needed a six-run fourth and 10 combined runs between the fifth and sixth frames to slide past Billings 18-6.
Chase Hansen collected three hits and two RBI in the win, while Teghan Moser chipped in a two-hit day and three RBI. All told, six Beetles logged multi-RBI performances in the win.
Spencer Berger tossed four innings for the Scarlets, striking out 10 Yakima hitters and walking another five. A handful of errors behind him allowed eight Beetles runs to cross the plate, only three of which were earned.
Jackson Schaubel had a 1-for-3 day at the dish for Billings, logging a pair of RBI and both Jaxson Brandt and McDonald were each credited with two hits.
Yakima improves to 1-1 in pool play with the win and Billings falls to 1-1 with the loss.
Day No. 3 of the Keith Sell Tournament begins at 10 a.m. with a contest between Billings and Butte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.