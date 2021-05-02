LAUREL — The Sheridan (Wyoming) at Laurel Dodgers American Legion baseball doubleheader scheduled for Sunday here was rained out.
The nonconference games won't be rescheduled. The contests were to have been the first for Laurel this season.
The Dodgers are now scheduled to play their first games on Saturday at Cody, Wyoming. The first game of the twin bill is set for 1 p.m.
