BILLINGS — The Sheridan (Wyo.) Troopers used stellar pitching in the opener and big bats in the nightcap to sweep the Billings Scarlets in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday night at Pirtz Field.
Dalton Nelson and Rich Hall combined on a one-hitter in Sheridan's 5-0 victory in the first game. Nelson, the starter, threw five innings and allowed the only hit. Hall threw the final two innings as the pitchers combined to strike out six and walk five.
Hall also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate.
In the second game, a 17-7 six-inning Sheridan win, Cody Kilpatrick went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and drove in four runs. He doubled twice and Trevor Stowe hit two triples in the Troopers' 16-hit attack.
Stowe finished 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, as did Nelson.
Jaiden Turner went 3 for 3 for the Scarlets, who also got two hits apiece from Kolten Wynia, Rocco Gioioso and Bradley Wagner.
The Scarlets dropped to 22-30.
