SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Billings Scarlets mustered just one hit off Trevor Stowe and Hunter Stone as the two Sheridan pitchers guided the Troopers to a 2-1 American Legion baseball win in the first game of a doubleheader here on Friday.
The Troopers used a seven-run fifth inning to propel themselves to a 9-6 win in the second game.
In the opener, it wasn't until Caden Dowler's RBI double in the sixth that the Scarlets got their first hit.
Stowe twirled 4 1/3 hitless innings before giving way to Stone.
Cody Kilpatrick and Eric Taylor drove in runs for the Troopers, who scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 2-0 lead.
Seven Troopers drove in a run in the second game, led by the two-RBI game of Rich Hall, who plated two runs without the benefit of a hit. Dalton Nelson, Justice Rees and Hunter Stone all had two hits for the Troopers.
Jarron Wilcox had two hits and drove in three runs for the Scarlets. Logan Meyer and Michael Feralio also had two-hit games for Billings.
