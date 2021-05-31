GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sheridan Troopers pushed home eight runs in the third inning Monday and went on to defeat the visiting Laurel Dodgers 12-1 in the Spring Classic American Legion baseball tournament.
The Dodgers (2-11), who led briefly 1-0, were held to three hits.
Ricky Temporal, Richie Cortese and Braeden Foos had singles Laurel. Temporal drove in the Dodgers' lone run.
Trevor Stowe pitched a three-hitter for Sheridan in the five-inning contest. He struck out six and walked two.
Cody Kilpatrick and Carter Dubberley doubled for the Troopers.
Laurel compiled an 0-5 record at the tournament.
