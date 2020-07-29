South A District Tournament
Thursday through Sunday
Double elimination
Two teams advance
At Three Forks
Thursday
Game 1: No. 4 Bozeman Bucks A vs. No. 5 Dillon Cubs, 9 a.m.
Game 2: No. 1 Belgrade Bandits vs No. 8 Anaconda A’s, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3: No. 2 Butte Miners vs. No. 7 Livingston Braves, 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Gallatin Valley Outlaws vs. No. 6 Helena Reps, 5 p.m.
Friday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.
Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 11:30 a.m.
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 11:30 a.m.
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, semifinal, 2 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, loser out, 5 p.m.
Sunday
Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner, semifinal, loser out, 10 a.m.
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, championship, 12:30 p.m.
Game 15: Second championship if necessary (45 minutes after Game 14)
