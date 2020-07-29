Cooper VanLuchene

Belgrade Bandits pitcher Cooper VanLuchene throws a pitch during the Bandits' 13-8 win over the Butte Miners on July 14. The Bandits enter the Southern A tournament as the top seed. 

 EVAN REIER, 406mtsports.com

Two tickets to the State A Legion Tournament will be up for grabs at the four-day Southern A District Tournament in Three Forks which begins Thursday.

The eight-team double-elimination tourney opens on Thursday at 9 a.m. as the No. 4 Bozeman Bucks' A team takes on the fifth-seeded Dillon Cubs.

The Bucks (20-28) closed out the regular season by splitting a pair of doubleheaders between the Laurel Dodgers and Anaconda A's.  

Bozeman swept Dillon (15-17) the first time the teams met this season and split their second pair of games.  

In the second game of the opening day, the top-seeded Belgrade Bandits (34-14) will face No. 8 Anaconda at 11:30 a.m. Belgrade, which has won its last seven games, notched four wins over the A's (5-26) during the regular season, outscoring Anaconda 55-9. 

In the third game, the No. 2 Butte Miners will take on the seventh-seeded Livingston Braves at 2 p.m. The Miners (26-14) have experienced a turnaround season after dropping to Class A for the 2019 season and swept the Braves (5-28) during both of their regular season meetings.  

In the final opening day game, the No. 3 Gallatin Valley Outlaws take on the sixth-seeded Helena Reps. The Reps carry a 22-22-1 record into the game while the Outlaws sit at 27-23.    

The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, the semifinals on Saturday and the championship will be held on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The State A tournament opens on Aug. 6 in Lewistown. 

