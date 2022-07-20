BUTTE — When head coach Jim LeProwse didn’t give the Butte Miners their usual Monday off, nature did.
Wind gusts of nearly 50 mph knocked the Miners off the practice field and into the dugout at 3 Legends Stadium, where the team made the most of the weather conditions with an impromptu meeting.
LeProwse was happy to swap that day’s planned batting practice for the opportunity to discuss necessary components of success outside of hitting a pitch to the opposite field or executing a proper hit-and-run.
“The mental part of this game is huge too,” LeProwse said. “It’s not just the physical part.”
The Southern A District Tournament begins Thursday in Butte, though the top-seeded Miners don’t start their road to state until 7 p.m. on Friday. As the favorites, the Miners have an opportunity to reach state for the first time since before 2017, and to do it as a top seed that could have a favorable matchup in the first round, if not beyond.
The Miners are confident in their talent, depth and coaches. They know their goals, while lofty, are attainable if the team moves towards them in determined lockstep.
That “if” was another main topic of conversation in the dugout Monday evening. If the Miners were able to get away with being complacent at times during the regular season, it’s understood that time is over.
“It’s almost like we expect that we’re just going to win so we kind of take it easy,” LeProwse said. “We’ll get a lead and then it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s good enough.’ We talked a lot about, ‘it’s not good enough.’ We got to keep going.”
It’s hard to say complacency or anything else cost the Miners during a 32-9 regular season that included a 17-1 record in Southern A and a 20-game win streak. There were a few close calls, however, including two that could have cost the Miners dearly over the weekend.
“We were almost in a predicament against Helena,” LeProwse said.
The Miners led game two 8-0 after five innings, and a run-rule victory was within reach before, from Butte’s point of view, the Reps were allowed to climb back into contention.
“I think we let them get back into the game pretty easily, to be honest,” leadoff hitter Kenley Leary said. “I think we just kind of gave up, we just kind of thought it was over.”
Had the Miners lost that game, it would have given Helena reason to act upon a successful protest of game one and replay the final half-inning of a 4-2 Butte win. Down 4-2 in the seventh inning, Helena would have had a runner on second with one out. A Reps comeback at that point would have cost the Miners first place and their prized first-round bye.
“We had a lot of missed opportunities in those games,” LeProwse said. “We didn’t hit in certain situations like we needed to, and we made a few mistakes here and there.”
The Miners also discussed the team's goals, body language, positive attitudes and focus heading into the biggest weekend of the season.
After Monday’s meeting and a few nights to clear their minds and recalibrate for the task at hand, the Miners are confident they won’t fall victim to the trappings of a comfortable lead or presumed victory again.
“I think it was a really valuable practice (Monday) to really get our mental game straightened out,” catcher Quinn Cox said. “We think we’re a great team, and we believe that, and we’re playing like it. But we really just got to stay humble and believe that we can do it and we can make state, and hopefully win state.”
The resting of bodies and resetting of minds was necessary after a three-week period that took the Miners to tournaments in Helena and Whitefish to face Class AA or equivalent competition, and then through six virtually must-win Southern A games in six days.
“Honestly, it was brutal,” Leary said. “I think it took a toll on a bunch of our bodies and I think we’re all really tired. This week’s really critical for rest for us and we need to do a good job of recovery and come ready to play.”
LeProwse said the last stretch of the regular season gave his team a feeling of “jetlag.”
“So now it’s just kind of a fresh start for everybody,” LeProwse said.
Butte’s first tournament test will come against the winner of the No. 4 Bozeman Bucks and No. 5 Helena Reps, who play at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
The Miners beat the Bucks in both meetings this season and boast a plus-22 run-differential by way of 15-4 and 13-2 victories in Bozeman on June 10. The Bucks beat No. 2-seeded Belgrade 8-6 on June 21.
The Miners also swept the four-game season series against Helena, though the Reps were threats to win three of those games in the final innings. Butte’s win streak stood at 10 games when Helena held an 8-7 lead in the seventh inning of game two on June 14. The Miners walked off with a 9-8 win to preserve the streak.
If Butte wins its tourney opener and Thursday’s top seeds advance, the Miners would play either No. 2 Belgrade or No. 3 Gallatin Valley on Saturday. The winner would go to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game while the loser would have to prevail through the consolation bracket to have a chance at the title. The undefeated team in the title game needs just one win while the team entering with one loss would have to win twice. A second championship game, if necessary, would be played later on Sunday or possibly Monday. A coin flip would determine the home team.
The bracket could be Butte’s biggest ally. As the No. 1 seed, the Miners could claim the district title with just three victories. If they make the Sunday championship game, it will be the Miners' third game of the tournament, while the challengers will be on their fifth.
The irony is the team best-suited for a four-, five- or even six-game tourney run might be the Miners, whose pitching depth has been a strength all season. Rather than parse them all out as starters, however, the Miners can double-up on quality pitchers in any game and close the door in the late innings with a fresh arm if needed.
It’s expected that Rye Doherty, coming off a complete-game win at Helena, will start on Friday. Behind him the Miners have Ethan Cunningham and Leary waiting for what they hope to be semifinal and title-game outings. Trey Hansen, Cayde Stajcar and Aidan Lee can each serve as starters or relievers, and George Riojas has excelled in a relief role this season.
“Most of this team can pitch … it’s crazy how much depth we have,” Cox said. “I have full confidence whoever’s on the mound, any one of them can get the job done.”
Leary is still recovering from shoulder soreness that he has pitched through in recent weeks.
“I feel really confident, by Sunday I should be able to rock at least 90%,” Leary said.
The talent, depth and know-how is there. If the Miners bring the attitude and outlook to match, they should prove to be a hard out.
Like the wind on Monday evening, the Miners mindset could blow them back into the dugout, or sweep them off to state.
“I think we’re all ready to go out and just attack, attack every day,” Leary said.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
No. 2 Belgrade (37-18) vs. No. 7 Anaconda (6-28)
Season series: Belgrade won 2-0.
Run differential Belgrade plus-53.
Most recent meeting: The Bandits swept a home doubleheader 26-0, 27-0 on July 12.
No. 3 Gallatin Valley (34-22) vs. No. 6 Dillon (15-31)
Season series: GVO won 2-0.
Run differential: GVO plus-14.
Most recent meeting: The Outlaws swept a doubleheader in Dillon 5-1, 11-1 on June 21.
No. 4 Bozeman (27-26) vs. No. 5 Helena (30-30)
Season series: Tied 4-4.
Run differential: Helena plus-16.
Most recent meeting: The Bucks won a doubleheader 12-10 and 4-3 in Helena on June 9.
Note: Helena was tied with Dillon for the fifth seed and won a tiebreaker based on head-to-head run-differential (plus-7).
