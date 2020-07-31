THREE FORKS — Trevor Doud batted in three runners and the Gallatin Valley Outlaws rode a six-run sixth inning to a 12-2 victory over the Butte Miners at the Southern A Legion baseball tournament at Three Forks on Friday.
The Outlaws advance to the semifinals against Belgrade while dropping the Miners into a loser-out game against the Dillon Cubs.
Gallatin Valley led 5-0 by the end of the third inning and led 6-1 heading into the sixth inning where the Bandits reeled off six runs to lock up a run-rule victory.
Brady Jones added two RBIs for the Outlaws and Josh Wisecarver, Bo Hays, Brody Ayers, Patrick Dietz and Austin Devers each had one. Gallatin Valley registered eight hits to Butte's five.
Eric Hart and Kenley Leary accounted for Butte's two RBIs and Rylan Richards had two hits. Rylan Richards had a double for the Miners and Leary and Ryan Wahl each had triples.
The Outlaws take on Belgrade at 2 p.m. with the winner advancing to the district championship game.
Butte will face Dillon at 11:30 a.m. Both the Miners and Cubs need to win three straight games to advance to the district title game and lock up a berth in the state tournament.
Belgrade 10, Bozeman 2
Mason Jacobsen and Coby Richards each notched three RBIs and pitcher Cooper VanLuchene struck out eight as the Bandits rolled past the Bucks to advance into Saturday’s semifinals.
Belgrade built an early lead, with Jacobsen earning two of his RBIs in the first inning, and headed into the third inning up 5-0. The Bandits outhit the Bucks 14-5.
Lane Harrison and Corbin Holzer each had an RBI for Bozeman who falls into a loser-out game at 9 a.m. on Saturday against the Helena Reps.
Helena 11, Livingston 5
Mike Hurlbert and Quinn Belcher each batted in two runners as the Reps built an early lead and fended off the Braves to end Livingston’s season.
The Reps built a 9-0 lead by the end of the third quarter — including scoring six runs in the third. Livingston scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning but couldn’t close the gap.
Tycen Mooney, Eric Cockhill, Judson Seliskar and Payton Tavary also had RBIs for Helena. River Smith had three hits for Livingston and David Osen had the Braves’ lone RBI.
Walker Bennett earned the win for Helena, giving up four runs on five hits over five innings and notching five strikeouts.
DILLON 13, ANACONDA 3
Cole Johnston batted in three runners and Pete Gibson and Johnny Reiser each had two RBIs as the Cubs overcame an early deficit to rout the A's and bring Anaconda's season to a close.
The A's built a 3-0 lead after one inning before Dillon responded with two runs in the second inning to trim the lead to one. The Cubs then errupted for eight runs in the fourth inning and tacked on two runs over the next two innings to seal the win in six innings.
Cole Pullman earned the win for Dillon, going the distance and allowing six hits and three runs while striking out two.
Anaconda was led by RBIs from Mason Worl, Jayce Coughlin and Braedon Sawyer.
