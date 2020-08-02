After taking down the Gallatin Valley Outlaws the day prior, Belgrade Bandits faced a rematch in the Southern A District Championship Sunday, winning 2-1.
Much tighter than the previous game that ended in a 15-2 Belgrade win, the Bandits ensured an undefeated trip through the tournament at Three Forks, partly on the back of pitcher Mason Jacobsen's eight strikeouts.
On the other side, GVO's Caleb Kamerman also dealt well from the mound, as neither side was able to get on the scoreboard in the opening three innings.
The Outlaws broke the deadlock first, as a single from 3B Trevor Doud put his team up 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
However, Belgrade didn't wait long to answer, tying the game up in the fifth inning as a sacrifice fly from catcher Seth Green brought the game back to even at 1-1.
The game-deciding score came through a bunt, as right fielder Aidan Kulbeck was able to force a tough decision from Kamerman and allowed Jacobsen to cross homeplate for the winner.
Both teams advance to the Class A State tournament in Lewistown next weekend.
GVO Takes Down Reps for State Spot
Before the eventual nail-biter against Belgrade, Gallatin Valley locked up a spot in Lewistown by defeating the Helena Reps 8-0 Sunday morning.
The Outlaws walked away with the win after an impressive defensive shift, with P Mayson Shively pitching the entire game and throwing nine strikeouts, making the contest a difficult one for Helena.
GVO quickly took an opening lead through 2B Brody Ayers' single in the bottom of the first inning, as the Outlaws went on to score in every single inning save for the second.
Seven different Gallatin Valley players registered an RBI, with Brady Jones, Bradon Beedie, Bo Hays, Cyrus Richardarson, Isaac Richardson, and Patrick Dietz joining Ayers with scoring hits.
