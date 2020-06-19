BILLINGS — After retiring the side in order in the fourth inning, Billings Royals starter Chase Hinckley bounced toward the dugout and reminded his teammates of the immediate situation.
“Two ain’t gonna do it! Two ain’t gonna do it!” the exuberant Hinckley shouted in reference to the Royals’ modest run total.
In other words, the left-hander wanted a few more runs to work with.
But two ended up being plenty. Hinckley made sure of that by tossing a complete-game shutout as the Royals beat the Billings Scarlets 2-0 on Friday at Pirtz Field. It was the Royals’ third win in as many tries against the Scarlets this year.
“That team can swing it top to bottom,” Hinckley explained afterward. “Two runs against that team might not be enough — it might not be enough against anyone.
“But we came in and we got business done today.”
Hinckley needed just 83 pitches in seven innings to blank the Scarlets. His no-hit bid was broken up in the sixth inning when Michael Feralio hit a looping single, but the Scarlets couldn’t capitalize on the scant opportunities they had.
Hinckley, mixing three pitches, consistently worked ahead in the count. He allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two.
“Get ahead, get ahead, get ahead,” he said. “First time through the order I tried to establish my fastball. Second time I tried to use a little changeup, a little slider, just to try to keep them honest.”
The Royals pushed both of their runs across in the second inning as Cal Maas delivered an RBI single and as Burke Steppe scored on a subsequent error.
The night would have otherwise belonged to the Billings Mustangs and the start of the Pioneer League. But the minor leagues remain on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the Royals and Scarlets filled the void for a sizable crowd.
The Scarlets’ best chance came in the sixth when Feralio singled and Caden Dowler walked to put two runners on base with nobody out. But the runners were caught stealing and picked off of first base consecutively.
Hinckley, utilizing a deceptive move, had another successful pickoff in the second inning.
Lapses on defense and on the bases plagued the Scarlets.
“One half inning of bad defense and one half inning of bad baserunning and it changes the game,” said Scarlets coach Adam Hust, who was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing balls and strikes. “But we make mistakes and we learn from them.”
Scarlets starter Jackson Schaubel scattered nine hits but limited the damage. Schaubel had five strikeouts and no walks while pitching all seven innings.
The Royals had runners on second and third with no outs in the fifth inning but Schaubel got out of it unscathed.
“It seemed like we got guys on early and we got them into scoring position, but (Schaubel) just competed hard and didn’t give us anything,” Royals coach David Swecker said. “He just pounded his fastball and mixed his curveball in there and kept us off balance. He had a great outing.”
The Royals (4-7, 2-3) travel to play Missoula on Tuesday. The Scarlets (7-5, 3-2) return to Pirtz Field on Saturday to play a doubleheader against Helena beginning at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.