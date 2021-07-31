HAVRE — Belgrade stayed alive Saturday at the Montana Class A Legion baseball state tournament with a 3-2 victory over Mission Valley in a loser-out contest.

Tied 2-2 entering the seventh inning, Belgrade pushed the go-ahead run across in the top half of the frame on an RBI single by Cooper Vanluchene, which scored Connor Reid from third.

Reid led off the inning with a double and moved to third base on Brody Jacksha's sacrifice bunt.

Mission Valley then went down in order in the bottom of the seventh against Bandits pitcher Coby Richards to end the game.

Lane Neil added an RBI for Belgrade. Dawson DuMont drove in a run for Mission Valley.

Great Falls 10, Laurel 0, 6 innings

Starting pitcher Logan Sloan of the Chargers limited the Dodgers to just three hits in recording the shutout. He struck out six and walked four in the loser-out game.

Great Falls led early, 4-0 after two innings, and cut the game short with a four-run uprising in the sixth.

Mason Davis batted 3 for 4 for the Chargers and Ian Anderson went 2 for 3. 

Lane Seim had a double for Great Falls and three RBIs.

Evan Caton, Richie Cortese and Ian Bauer had the Laurel hits. 

The Dodgers finished the season with a 36-24 record.

