HAVRE — Belgrade stayed alive Saturday at the Montana Class A Legion baseball state tournament with a 3-2 victory over Mission Valley in a loser-out contest.
Tied 2-2 entering the seventh inning, Belgrade pushed the go-ahead run across in the top half of the frame on an RBI single by Cooper Vanluchene, which scored Connor Reid from third.
Reid led off the inning with a double and moved to third base on Brody Jacksha's sacrifice bunt.
Mission Valley then went down in order in the bottom of the seventh against Bandits pitcher Coby Richards to end the game.
Lane Neil added an RBI for Belgrade. Dawson DuMont drove in a run for Mission Valley.
Great Falls 10, Laurel 0, 6 innings
Starting pitcher Logan Sloan of the Chargers limited the Dodgers to just three hits in recording the shutout. He struck out six and walked four in the loser-out game.
Great Falls led early, 4-0 after two innings, and cut the game short with a four-run uprising in the sixth.
Mason Davis batted 3 for 4 for the Chargers and Ian Anderson went 2 for 3.
Lane Seim had a double for Great Falls and three RBIs.
Evan Caton, Richie Cortese and Ian Bauer had the Laurel hits.
The Dodgers finished the season with a 36-24 record.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.