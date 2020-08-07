LEWISTOWN — Lance Schaaf struck out 14 batters to help the Billings Blue Jays advance to the undefeated semifinal game with a 6-1 win over the Belgrade Bandits Friday at the Class A state American Legion baseball tournament.
The Lewistown Redbirds also reached the undefeated semifinal by beating the Glacier Twins behind a complete-game performance by Xander Flick.
The Bitterroot Bucs opened the day's action with a back-and-forth win over the Havre Northstars in a loser-out game, and Gallatin Valley edged Miles City in another loser-out game.
Billings Blue Jays 6, Belgrade Bandits 1
Schaaf combined with Hunter Eliason to limit the Bandits to three hits and an unearned run. Schaaf went six innings — he walked two and gave up three hits — before Eliason got the final three outs, two by strikeouts, giving the Jays pitchers 16 strikeouts overall.
"I have been with Lance for two years now and that was the best game I have ever seen him throw," Blue Jays coach Calvin Bjorgum told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Belgrade is a very good baseball team and for him to shut them down like he did is something special."
The Bandits and Blue Jays were locked in a tight game after five before the Blue Jays broke it open in the sixth. Trailing 2-1 to begin the inning, Belgrade starter Mason Jacobsen got two quick outs before a single by Austin Schaaf got things going for Billings.
Three batters later Davis Mosier earned a bases-loaded walk, Kruz Slevira hit an RBI single, and Gunner Thompson and Eliason worked consecutive walks to force in two more runs and cap the four-run rally.
Austin Schaaf had two hits and Slevira finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
The Blue Jays are a "feeder" team for the Billings Royals and consist mainly of 14-, 15-, and 16-year old players, with a few 17-year-olds.
"Reaching the undefeated semifinal, it’s huge for any team, let alone a feeder team, to get to that game," Bjorgum said. "I’m so proud of these guys, but we aren’t finished yet."
Jacobsen lasted 5 2/3 innings for Belgrade, giving up three runs, two earned.
Lewistown Redbirds 9, Glacier Twins 6
Kyle Lee had two hits and three RBIs and Nolan Fry drove in two runs to help the Redbirds come from behind.
Glacier built a 6-3 lead after four innings, but Flick, the Redbirds' starter, threw three scoreless frames after that to allow the Lewistown bats to take over.
Lewistown tied the score 6-6 in the fifth on a two-run single by Fry and an RBI single by Lane Melton. The Redbirds took the lead in the sixth on a run-scoring single from Luke Clinton and added an insurance run on a Lee single for an 8-6 lead.
Flick allowed eight hits, and just one of the six runs allowed was earned.
"We had one bad inning where we fell apart defensively, and spotted them five (runs). We answered right back and tied it up and played great D the rest of the way," Redbirds coach Scott Sparks told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Xander was great for us on the bump and we had big hits up and down the order when we needed it."
Glacier's Zach Veneman was 4 for 4, including a triple, and had two RBIs.
Lewistown and Billings will play at 4 p.m. Saturday for a trip to the championship game.
"Billings is a great team, with great kids and coaches," Sparks said. "We split our four games during the regular season, so it should be a good one."
Bitterroot 18, Havre 13 (8 innings)
The Bucs kept their season alive with a high-scoring victory over the Northstars on Friday morning.
The score was 4-4 after one inning, and Bitterroot took an 11-4 lead with a five-run third. Havre also scored five in the bottom of the third and tied it up with two runs in the fourth. The Bucs scored one in the fifth, and the Northstars plated one in the sixth, and the game went into extra innings tied at 12-12. Bitterroot scored six times in the eighth to build an insurmountable lead.
Bitteroot's Jake Scully went 4 for 6 with a home run and a double, Blake Hinsdale went 3 for 4 with a triple and a walk and Colby Kohlman went 2 for 5 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored.
For Havre, Trenton Maloughney went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two walks, Eli Cloniger went 2 for 5 with a walk and two RBIs and Drake Barreth and Theron Peterson each went 1 for 3 with two walks.
Gallatin Valley 7, Miles City 6
The Outlaws kept their season going in the loser's bracket with walkoff win on an error.
A four-run fourth inning put Gallatin Valley up 5-2, but the Mavericks scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings to go ahead 6-5. An RBI single from Trevor Doud tied the game up with one out in the bottom of the seventh, and the Outlaws walked it off three batters later with two outs.
Doud went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Brody Ayers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Brady Jones went 1 for 4 with a triple and Cyrus Richardson went 1 for 3 with a double.
Miles City's Jayden Venable went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Joel Christopherson went 2 for 4.
