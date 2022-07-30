Scores and updates from Saturday's action at the American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade.
Butte Miners 15, Havre Northstars 5 (six innings)
The Miners won in six innings to stay perfect through four days at the Class A State Baseball Tournament.
Butte will play the Billings Cardinals at 11 a.m. Sunday for the state title. Butte needs just one win to claim the championship, while the Cardinals need two.
Read the full story here.
Billings Cardinals 13, Belgrade Bandits 11
The Cardinals will play on Sunday.
Who they will play and for what will be determined by Saturday’s late-afternoon game between the Butte Miners and Havre Northstars.
If the Miners win, the Cardinals will play in the championship round, needing two wins against the undefeated South No. 1 to claim the title.
If the Northstars pull off the upset, they will meet the Cardinals in the early game, with the winner playing the Miners in a winner-takes-all title game.
Regardless of matchup, the first game will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday. A second game, if necessary will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Billings pitcher Brady Randall cooled off the Bandits after the home team scored 10 runs in the first three innings.
Over the final 4.1 innings, Randall allowed just one run on four hits and a walk.
The Cardinals scored four runs each in the first, third and fifth innings.
In the top of the fifth, Michael Brew hit a single to short to score Randall for what ended up being the winning run.
Kade Vatnsdal, Nolan Berkram and Randall also hit RBI singles in the inning.
Belgrade’s Aidan Kulbeck was 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs.
