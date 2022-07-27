BELGRADE — The Butte Miners took their first steps towards a state title with a 15-5 win against the Havre Northstars on Wednesday.
Not only did they advance to Thursday’s 4 p.m. game against the Billings Cardinals, but they did so without sacrificing the potential of future success.
Starting pitcher Rye Doherty exited the game with an 11-run lead and 59 pitches thrown in the fourth inning. He will be eligible to pitch next on Saturday. Reliever Trey Hansen threw 33 pitches and will need just one day of rest before he’s eligible again on Friday.
“We’re sitting pretty good if we can win games like that,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said.
LeProwse said Ethan Cunningham will start against the Cardinals. Cunningham last threw 107 pitches in Saturday’s win against the Gallatin Valley Outlaws at the Southern A District Tournament in Butte. Kenley Leary, who threw 77 pitches in the district title game against Belgrade on Sunday will also be eligible to pitch, possibly slated for a Friday start.
As important as the pitching is going forward, it was the Butte lineup that was the difference-maker against the Northstars.
Havre head coach Patrick Wirtzberger laid it out in simple terms.
“Butte just hit the crap out of it,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know what else you can do about that.”
The Miners totaled 14 hits including seven doubles and a triple. Every player in the lineup scored at least one run, all but one hitter picked up at least one RBI and all but another registered a hit. The Miners didn’t strike out against the Northstars in 26 at-bats.
“Credit to those guys … they were seeing it like a beach ball and sometimes it’s just their day,” Wirtzberger said.
The Miners scored nine runs in the second inning to take a 14-2 lead and allow the Butte coaching staff to make plans for a possible five-inning game.
Leary hit a pair of run-scoring doubles in the second. The first came following right fielder Sean Ossello’s leadoff triple and the next came with two outs and the bases loaded to score designated hitter Zach Tierney and catcher Evan Starr.
Shortstop Eric Hart hit a double that fell just inside the right-field line to score Leary from second.
Lester finished the inning with a double that drove in Leary.
Leary’s third double of the game was about a foot short of a home run. His line drive hit the top of the wall near the 406 sign and drove in Cunningham, who reached first on a single and took second on an errant pickoff attempt.
“Right off the bat, I thought it was gone,” LeProwse said. “It had the bottom spin on it, usually they’re climbing when they have the bottom spin on it so I thought it had a chance.”
Doherty settled in after a shaky first inning.
After Havre leadoff hitter Eli Clonginger reached first on an infield error, Drake Berreth laid down a sacrifice bunt down the third base line to move Clonginger to second. The Miners got the easy out at first but after Stajcar throw left him halfway between third and home, no one shifted over to cover the base. Clonginger took advantage and sprinted to the open bag, inducing an ill-advised throw to third that sailed into foul territory and brought Clonginger in to score.
While frustrating, the free run would have caused more worry if LeProwse didn’t have so much confidence in his lineup.
“With my guys I’m not intimidated by any kind of pitching really,” LeProwse said.
The Miners justified that confidence by sending nine batters to the plate in a five-run bottom of the first.
Like Havre in the top half of the inning, Butte began by getting the leadoff hitter on via error. With Leary on first, the bats got going. Egan Lester singled, Hart doubled, Aidan Lee doubled, Stajcar singled and Tierney singled to put the Miners up 5-1 before they registered their first out.
The Miners allowed another preventable — and this time, sun-aided — run in the second inning.
Havre’s Theron Peterson hit a hard line drive that appeared to be heading right to Leary in centerfield. With the ball between him and direct sunlight, Leary got a late jump on the ball that sailed over his head and put Peterson on third. A passed ball during Jevin Jenkins’ at-bat scored the Northstars’ second run of the game.
Jenkins hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to score Brody Nanini. Lester prevented a base hit with a sliding catch on the play.
The Miners kept the damage at a single run when, with a runners on first and third, Peterson was thrown out at home during a double steal. Starr’s throw to second was cut-off by Hart, who fired back to Starr in time for the tag.
Doherty allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts.
Hansen struck out five to close the game in five innings and save himself or another pitcher from throwing more pitches.
The Northstars were without pitchers Nanini, who pitched Saturday at the Northern A District Tournament and Lane Kinsella, who pitched the district championship game against Lewistown on Sunday.
Wirtzberger said he expects his team to be prepared for tomorrow’s loser-out game against Bitterroot despite the short turnaround.
“This is a pretty mature group,” he said. “This is the third time they’ve been to the state tournament, so hopefully experience will show through and we can get after it tomorrow.”
In a five-day tournament you never want to look too far ahead, but LeProwse and the Miners feel like they have what it takes to make the hour-long bus trip down 90 East a four more times.
"Just proud of my guys," LeProwse said. "They're competing. Two more wins and that guarantees us a berth to the state championship game."
