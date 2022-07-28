BELGRADE — Your score-tracking apps weren't frozen, it was both teams' bats that went cold.
The Butte Miners beat the Billings Cardinals 7-3 in seven innings in Belgrade on Thursday, though the teams were done scoring after the second.
Rye Doherty hit a two-run home run and the Miners scored six in bottom of the second to pull away from the Cardinals and advance to Friday’s 7 p.m. game of the Class A State Tournament’s two remaining undefeated teams.
Ethan Cunningham pitched a complete game in his last pitching appearance of the state tournament.
For the sixth time this season, the Miners will play the Belgrade Bandits in an all-Southern District contest. The stakes this time are even higher than they were in the district title game (won 12-0 by the Miners) on July 24. The winner of Friday’s game is guaranteed a spot in Sunday’s state title game, regardless of what happens Saturday.
The host Bandits beat the Glacier Twins 9-5 in ten innings Thursday night.
The Miners are 3-2 this season against the Bandits, who pushed for the top seed in the district tournament until their final regular season doubleheader.
Though LeProwse knows Belgrade poses a legitimate threat, the Miners feel like they have everything they need to make it three wins in a row at state.
“We’re going into it with Kenley pitching tomorrow so we feel really good about that,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said. “He’s healthy again now and he’s ready to roll.”
Leary gets the assignment against the Bandits just five days after he shut them out in the district title game. Leary was dealing with nagging shoulder soreness for the past couple weeks.
For the second time in as many days the Miners let the visiting team enjoy an early lead before snatching it away soon after.
The Cardinals scored one in the opening inning and two more in the second.
Butte’s emphatic answer came in the bottom of the second, the final frame that wouldn’t be adorned with a red zero on the outfield scoreboard. Eleven Miners came to the plate, four got hits, three were hit and one drew a walk.
Doherty’s home run scored designated hitter Zach Tierney, who was hit by a pitch in the inning’s first at-bat. A low-trajectory line drive, Doherty’s ball cleared the left field fence a few feet to the right of the outfield scoreboard, which would have reduced his dinger into a double or even single.
Three straight Miners came up with RBI hits to keep the line moving.
Egan Lester singled to left to score catcher Quinn Cox, who was plunked.
Shortstop Eric Hart, as he has done so often the past two weeks, hit a line-drive single to right field to score Donaldson, who walked.
The final runs of the game were driven in by the bat of first baseman Aidan Lee, who pulled a double to right field to score Lester and Hart. The throw from the outfield allowed Lee to advance to third, where he was able to exchange yells and full-body flexes in closer proximity to the raucous Miners dugout.
Billings employed four pitchers. After starter Colter Wilson exited in the second, the Cardinals kept their relievers to a max of 30 pitches. The change of pace worked against the Miners, who had just one hit in the final three innings. After Wilson the Billings went to, in order, Sam Reinker, Jaxon Meyer and Ryan Pilcher.
“It threw off us balance a little bit, it really did,” LeProwse said. “They were kind of picking the outside half of the plate like we figured they would, and we weren’t doing a very good job today of hitting the ball opposite field like we normally do.”
Billings head coach Sam Paterson was proud of how his relievers changed the complexion of the game and allowed the Cardinals to compete in the later innings.
“Sam threw well, he’s got a good fast-change combo (and) he locates well,” Paterson said.
Reinker and Meyer are both high school freshmen.
“Those guys, they fill up the zone and they have good off-speed,” Paterson said.
Cunningham allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, three walks and six strikeouts.
After giving up early leads to Billings in the first two innings, Cunningham allowed just one single over the final five innings and pitched perfect frames in the third, fourth and sixth.
“His nickname is perfect, because it’s just ‘Easy,’” LeProwse said. “That’s just his mindset with everything. He’s just laid back and confident, comfortable all the time. He never gets rattled.
“You can see when they scored a couple runs, it didn’t affect him at all.”
The Cardinals proved they weren’t one-hit wonders by opening a two-run lead after Butte tied the game at 1-1 in the first.
Mason Brosseau laid down a bunt single to drive in Tayshawn Johnson, who hit a one-out double. The bunt also moved Jaron Pinter to second after his single.
With two outs, Pinter took off for third on a passed ball and scored when Cox’s throw from behind the plate went over Doherty and into left field.
Billings scored one in the first on a Brady Randall RBI single that drove in Cody Collis.
Lee tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first with a single that scored Lester, who got aboard with a one-out single of his own.
In the bottom of the fifth, Tierney drew one of the most entertaining walks you could hope to see. Ahead in the count 1-0, Tierney ripped a ball so hard down the left-field line that it drew an audible and uniform gasp from the crowd. He began his home run trot, and it wasn’t until after he rounded first and most of his teammates had bounded from the dugout onto the field that he was told the ball hooked foul.
“I definitely thought it was fair,” Tierney said. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s gone.’ But the first base ump was like, ‘No, you get back in the batter’s box.’”
With a smile, Tierney did as he was told and took another pitch for ball two. The next offering was too good to pass up and Tierney again put the barrel to the ball. This line drive traveled over third base just a few feet off the ground. The third-base ump pointed toward fair territory and Tierney was again off to the races.
Not so fast, according to the home plate umpire. The man in blue behind the plate raised both his hands and called the would-be double a foul ball, drawing laughter and comments from the Billings dugout.
“I’ve never seen that before,” Tierney said. “I couldn’t tell you what happened.”
Tierney took yet another ball and fouled off two more pitches before he took the eighth pitch of the at-bat and was awarded first base. This time, he paced himself down the line.
Taking it all in stride, Tierney couldn’t help but tease the first-base ump after his walk.
“I just said something along the lines of, ‘That was definitely fair, right? You were just [kidding] me, right?’” Tierney said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.