BELGRADE — Aidan Lee stood on the field after the game, with dried blood staining his chin and wadded tissue hanging out of his right nostril, and said he felt fine.
Chalk it up to the medicinal powers of a walk-off hit.
Lee’s single to score Sean Ossello in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Miners a 15-5 win over the Havre Northstars on Saturday afternoon and a date with the Billings Cardinals in the Class A State Tournament championship game at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Lee’s face was bloodied during an odd collision on the first-base line with Havre’s Drake Berreth, whose extended arms caught Lee up high as the Butte first baseman applied a tag after fielding Berreth’s grounder.
While the adrenaline may have slowed its pulse by the time the Miners were clearing their belongings out of the third base dugout, Butte’s former all-state defensive end was still feeling the effects of the previous half-inning’s attempted tackle when he came up to the plate with an opportunity to end the game.
He wasn’t hurt. Just mad.
“I was just trying to hit the ball as hard as I (possibly) could because I was a little pissed off,” Lee said. “But then I kind of relaxed in the at-bat and I just sat fastball.”
He got his fastball and now the Miners are one win away from a state championship.
The Miners are 4-0 in the tournament and need just one win to claim the title, while the Cardinals (3-1) would need to beat the Miners twice. A second game, if necessary, would begin 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first. The Miners beat the Cardinals 7-3 on Thursday.
Lee said he’s never been involved in, or seen, a play like the one that yielded him some medical attention.
“It’s a short ground ball so I didn’t have time to make it back to the bag, so I had to tag him,” Lee said. “I went for his chest and I don’t know if he didn’t know what to do with his arms, but both his arms literally came at me and hit me right here on my nose and my mouth.”
There was a brief stoppage of play as Lee’s face was attended to. After the game, though, it might as well have been a minor scratch.
“It wasn’t bad at all," Lee said.
Butte starting pitcher Cayde Stajcar took a no-hitter into the fifth inning.
“I was really happy with the way Cayde came out and settled in,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said.
The 14-year-old middle-of-the-order hitter struck out six Northstars and was pulled after throwing 108 pitches. Stajcar kept Havre off the board until the Northstars broke through for four hits and four walks in the fifth inning. They scored four runs to avoid a game-shortening 10-run rule.
Havre head coach Patrick Wirtzberger said he loved the resilience his team showed, but stopped being surprised by it long ago.
"It's come to be expected, they've just been doing stuff like that all year long," Wirtzberger said. "They just never quit, never quit. I hope that that's their legacy. They just never quit, and they competed. Every pitch."
Stajcar allowed just five base runners through the first four innings on three walks and two hit batters.
Third baseman Rye Doherty swapped spots with Stajcar with two outs in the fifth. Doherty allowed one run on two hits, one walk and one strikeout in 1.1 innings. He threw 24 pitches.
Doherty will start Sunday morning’s game with Trey Hansen ready to pitch in relief. If necessary, Hansen would likely start a second game against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Since Doherty was playing the field he wasn’t able to throw in the bullpen to warm-up for his relief appearance.
“He stepped on the mound and competed for us without any kind of warm-up or anything,” LeProwse said. “I’m really happy with that, that’s a tough situation to come in to.”
LeProwse said Saturday’s outing won’t impact how Doherty is able to perform on Sunday.
Designated hitter Zach Tierney hit a state-tournament home run, after all. The day after he settled for a walk after his long shot down the left field line hooked foul, Tierney got to complete his trot around the bases. With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Tierney straightened out a 2-1 pitch and sent it over the center field wall, just to the left of where 406 (feet) is painted on the padding, for a two-run homer that scored Lee.
“He’s awesome, he’s just a competitor and it’s fun to watch him perform,” LeProwse said. “He has a good time, it keeps everybody on their toes and it keeps the whole vibe really light for everybody.
“He’s a fun kid to coach, without a doubt.”
Kenley Leary was 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Eric Hart was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Doherty was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Anthony Knott entered the game for Egan Lester in the fifth inning. Knott laid down a successful sacrifice bunt in the fifth to move Leary and Ossello to second and third, respectively. Ossello would score on a Hart single later in the inning. In the sixth inning Knott hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Ossello.
"It was two great at-bats for him," LeProwse said. "It's a 2-for-2 for production for what he did."
Saturday was Butte's second 15-5 win against Havre. Wednesday's first-round game ended 15-5 in the fifth inning. Havre bounced back to beat the Bitterroot Red Sox 5-4 on Thursday and the Glacier Twins 9-3 on Friday.
"Obviously the goal when you get here is to win it, but we competed well with the best in the state," Wirtzberger said.
