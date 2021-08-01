HAVRE — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws are in the driver's seat to claim the State A American Legion baseball championship.
The Outlaws defeated the Great Falls Chargers A 12-2 on Sunday in the late game at the tourney.
GVO is 4-0 at the tournament and won the undefeated semifinal on Saturday with a 6-5 victory over Glacier.
Earlier in the day Sunday, the Twins did their part to set up a rematch with the Outlaws on Monday for the state championship with a 2-1 victory over the Belgrade Bandits.
The Twins would have to defeat the Outlaws twice to win the championship. The championship game is set for 11 a.m. Monday. The if-necessary game would be played 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
On Saturday, Bo Hays plated the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning as GVO rallied past Glacier.
Glacier 2, Belgrade 1
Pitcher Stevyn Andrachick was 1 for 2 with a run and threw all seven innings, holding the Bandits to three hits. He walked three and struck out one.
Zach Veneman and Jacob Polumbus each had RBIs for the Twins, who were limited to a pair of hits by Belgrade.
The Bandits scored their only run in the top of the first and the Twins came back to score both of their runs in the bottom of the frame.
Gallatin Valley 12, Great Falls 2
Hays was 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs.
Hays was one of several Outlaws with big games as Isaac Richardson finished 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI and Cyrus Richardson was 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Josh Wisecarver also was productive at the plate, batting 1 for 2 with a run and three RBIs. Reid Woodward added two RBIs for the winners.
Pitcher Logan Vasarella went the distance for GVO, limiting the Chargers to seven hits and two earned runs. He didn't walk a batter and fanned three.
