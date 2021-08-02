HAVRE — Patrick Dietz tossed a four-hit shutout over five innings and Josh Majors went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in as the Gallatin Valley Outlaws blitzed the Glacier Twins 10-0 on Monday afternoon to win the State A American Legion baseball tournament.
The Outlaws, who advance to the regional tournament starting Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, blew open the game with a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead. Cyrus Richardson was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Gallatin Valley, which needed only five innings to secure the title.
“These guys came in really focused from the time we got here on Wednesday night and stayed focused throughout all five games,” Outlaws manager Duwayne Scott said. “They played really, really well.”
It is the Outlaws’ first state championship since 2005. By winning, they advanced to the Class A Northwest Regional Tournament held in Anchorage, Alaska. They will play their first game against the Idaho state champion Friday morning.
Dietz set the tone, walking one and striking out seven.
“From that first pitch on, he was really good the whole way,” Scott said.
Meanwhile, Gallatin Valley’s offense backed him up with a surplus of runs. After the Outlaws scored one run in the second inning, they tacked on five in the fourth and four in the fifth to amass a 10-0 lead.
Dietz hit a Twins batter to lead off the bottom of the fifth, but a groundout and two flyouts ended the game without much drama.
Gallatin Valley’s Josh Wisecarver reached on an error with one out in the second inning and then stole second. He scored on a Brandon Beedie single for the 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Bo Hays, Wisecarver and Beedie reached on a walk, single and error, respectively, to load the bases with no outs. Majors singled to score two runs, and later in the inning, Isaac Richardson added an RBI groundout and Cyrus Richardson added an RBI single for two more.
In the fifth, Majors supplied another RBI single, Wisecarver scored on a wild pitch, Beedie scored on a sacrifice fly from Brady Jones and Majors scored on a wild pitch.
“Our guys were really patient at the plate and got some good pitches to hit,” Scott said. “That big inning for us in the fourth gave us some breathing room, and Patrick went out and pounded the strike zone and did really well.”
Stevyn Andrachick had two of Glacier’s four hits.
Gallatin Valley will open regional play at noon Friday (MT) against Marsh Valley, the Idaho state champion. The tournament features five teams from Alaska and the state champions from Montana, Idaho and Wyoming (Cody).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.