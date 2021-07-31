HAVRE — Bo Hays knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Gallatin Valley rallied to beat Glacier 6-5 Saturday night in the undefeated semifinal game at the State A American Legion baseball tournament.
Trailing 5-3, the Outlaws quickly loaded the bases with two hit batters and a walk. Cyrus Richardson and Brody Ayers stroked RBI-singles to tie the game at 5-5, and set the stage for Hays to provide the walk-off win.
Issac Richardson scored the winning run.
With the victory, Gallatin Valley clinched a spot in Monday's championship round.
On Sunday, Belgrade will face Glacier at noon, followed by Great Falls vs. Gallatin Valley at 3 p.m.
Belgrade beat Mission Valley 3-2 and Great Falls ousted Laurel 10-0 in the early loser-out games on Saturday.
Great Falls 10, Laurel 0, 6 innings
Starting pitcher Logan Sloan of the Chargers limited the Dodgers to just three hits in recording the shutout. He struck out six and walked four in the loser-out game.
Great Falls led early, 4-0 after two innings, and cut the game short with a four-run uprising in the sixth.
Mason Davis batted 3 for 4 for the Chargers and Ian Anderson went 2 for 3.
Lane Seim had a double for Great Falls and three RBIs.
Evan Caton, Richie Cortese and Ian Bauer had the Laurel hits.
The Dodgers finished the season with a 36-24 record.
Gallatin Valley 6, Glacier 5
Josh Wisecarver doubled and batted in two runs for the Outlaws, while Patrick Dietz provided a double and drove in a run.
Ayers went 2 for 4 at the plate.
The Twins led 3-0, but the Outlaws knotted the score with three runs in the fourth.
Brandon Beedie was the winning pitcher for Gallatin Valley. In seven innings he allowed five hits and three earned runs. Beedie struck out three and walked two.
Stevyn Andrachick, Zach Veneman, Michael Glass, Daniel Dunn and George Robbins had the Glacier hits. Robbins finished with two RBIs.
Belgrade 3, Mission Valley 2
Tied 2-2 entering the seventh inning, Belgrade pushed the go-ahead run across in the top half of the frame on an RBI single by Cooper Vanluchene, which scored Connor Reid from third.
Reid led off the inning with a double and moved to third base on Brody Jacksha's sacrifice bunt.
Mission Valley then went down in order in the bottom of the seventh against Bandits pitcher Coby Richards to end the loser-out contest.
Lane Neil added an RBI for Belgrade. Dawson DuMont drove in a run for Mission Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.