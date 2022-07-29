Six teams entered Friday's action at the American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade. Only four will make it to Saturday.
Havre Northstars 9, Glacier Twins 3
Havre scored five runs in the fourth inning and Kale Reno was solid in 6.1 innings as the Northstars advanced to Saturday at the State A tournament.
Reno allowed three runs in the second inning but otherwise shut down the Twins. He allowed seven hits (three in the second) and two walks and struck out one.
The Northstars will play either the Butte Miners or Belgrade Bandits, who play at 7 p.m. tonight. Saturday's matchups will be dictated by the tournament director, not necessarily based on who wins or loses Friday's games.
Eli Cloninger was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs as the Northstars' leadoff hitter. He got on with a double in the first and scored on Brody Nanini's single. He doubled to drive in Ezra Pyle in the fourth and singled to score Kale VanCampen in the fifth.
Three hitters in the middle of the Havre lineup — Trenton Maloughney, Theron Peterson and Jevin Jenkins — had two hits a piece.
Pyle was hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in one run.
Glacier took a 3-1 lead in the second inning.
Josiah Ruther singled to drive in Michael Glass and tie the game at 1-1. Jacob Mcintyre followed with a groundout that scored Owen Shilling from third. The Twins scored their last run of the season on a fielder's choice groundout by Mason Peters that scored Pyle.
Neither team committed an error in the game.
Billings Cardinals 19, Lewistown Redbirds 4 (5 innings)
The Cardinals scored in every inning to win Friday afternoon's battle of the birds in five innings and advance to Saturday's two-game slate.
Their Saturday opponent is to-be-determined by the tournament director.
The Cardinals scored a tournament-high 19 runs on 16 hits and eight walks. They scored six runs in the fourth inning, five in the third, four in the fifth, three in the second and one in the first.
The Redbirds committed eight errors in the final game of their season.
Billings starter Nolan Berkram allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, a walk and a strikeout in 2.1 innings. Relieve Sam Reinker shut Lewistown out over the final 2.2 innings, allowing just three hits and two walks.
Lewistown's exit leaves the Butte Miners as the only No. 1 seed remaining. Lewistown was the No. 1 team from North and joins West No. 1 Bitterroot and East No. 1 Laurel as district winners who didn't make it to the weekend.
Billings six runs in the fourth inning all came with two outs. The Cardinals' seventh and eighth hitters flew out and popped out, respectively, before nine-hitter Mason Brosseau started the rally with a single to left.
Kade Vatnsdal got the big hit of the inning with a three-run double to score Bekram, Brady Randall and Chase Wise.
The Cardinals' third-inning rally was aided by back-to-back walks and an error that loaded the bases with no outs.
Wise doubled to center to score Brosseau, Randall singled to center to score Cody Collis and Berkram made it 9-1 with a double to score Wise.
Lewistown's Travis McAlpin hit a two-run single to score Trajan Sparks and Luke Clinton in the third.
Collis was 4-for-4 with two RBI and five runs scored.
