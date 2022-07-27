The American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament started in Belgrade today. Over the next five days eight teams will be whittled down until one team can claim to be Montana's best.
Belgrade Bandits 11, Lewistown 5
Start strong, finish strong.
That's what the host Bandits did in their six-run victory over North No. 1-seed Lewistown in Wednesday's nightcap.
The Bandits scored five runs in the top of the first inning and another five across the sixth and seventh innings to improve the South's tournament-record against the North to 2-0.
Aidan Kulbeck hit two doubles to center field, the first to score Lane Neill in the first and the second to get in scoring position for Gavin Waters' two-run single in the seventh.
Lewistown came back in the middle innings but never had enough to tie the score. A three-run fourth inning pulled the Redbird to within one, 5-4. Xavier Wright singled to knock in Brody Jenness, Luke Clinton hit a sac fly to score a tagging Nolan Fry from third and Taylor Smith hit a single to score Wright.
Belgrade had just one more hit than Lewistown, 11-10, and committed both errors in the game.
The Bandits benefitted from nine walks and issued just four of their own. Four Belgrade walks came around to score.
Lewistown's pitching kept Belgrade off the board for three straight innings, and allowed just one run in the fifth. Four Redbirds relievers combined to allow six runs (five earned) on six hits, seven walks and four strikeouts.
Belgrade's Lane Neill allowed five earned runs on nine hits, four walks and three strikeouts.
The Bandits will play the Glacier Twins at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Redbirds will play the Laurel Dodgers at 1 p.m.
Butte Miners 15, Havre Northstars 5
Read the full story of the Miners' five-inning win.
Glacier Twins 13, Laurel Dodgers 7
The Twins came back from an early 4-1 deficit to score six runs in the seventh inning and put away the Dodgers in the second game on Wednesday.
Glacier's Steve Andrachick hit a three-run triple to put the Twins up 11-7.
Kellen Kroger hit a two-out single to center that resulted in an error and pushed across Glacier's final run of the game.
Andrachick scored on an error and the Twins drew a bases-loaded walk as well.
Kroger was 4-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored. Mikey Glass was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
Down 7-6, the Dodgers pulled even on Richie Cortese's solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. He also hit an RBI single in the second.
A total of 28 hits were recorded, 16 for Glacier and 12 for Laurel. The teams combined for just eight strikeouts. Each team committed two errors.
Glacier will play the winner of tonight's game between Lewistown and Belgrade. Laurel will play the loser of that game.
Billings Cardinals 8, Bitterroot Red Sox 6
Crooked numbers in the first three innings was enough for the East No. 1 seed Cardinals to fend off the steady attack of the West No. 2 Red Sox.
Billings scored three in the first two frames and two in the third while Bitterroot scored a single run in the first three and fifth innings, plus two in the fourth.
Kade Vatnsdal hit a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning to drive in Nolan Berkram, Brady Randall and Nathan Swandal.
Swandal drove in Berkram with a single in the second. It was the only RBI in the three-run inning, following to wild pitches with a runner on third base.
Berkram was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Bitterroot leadoff hitter Timothy Hickey did his part to set the table for the Red Sox lineup with three singles, but was only brought home once.
Tyler Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the third inning that scored Conner Ekin.
Both teams went to the bullpens early and often using three pitchers each in the seven-inning game.
The Cardinals did most of their damage against Bitterroot starter Mason Anderson, who allowed six earned runs on 58 pitches over 1.2 innings. Anderson gave up three hits, walked four and struck out two.
Esten Pierce steadied the ship in his 3.1 innings of relief. Pierce allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks. He shut the Cardinals out in the fourth and fifth innings.
Ekin pitched a perfect sixth on just eight pitches for the Red Sox.
Billings starter Zach Stewart allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, four walks and three strikeouts in two innings pitched. Swandal pitched three innings and allowed another three runs on five hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Vatnsdal pitched the final two frames and allowed only one walk on 27 pitches.
The Billings Cardinals will play the winner of the 4 p.m. game between the South No. 1 Butte Miners and North No. 2 Havre Northstars at 4 p.m. tomorrow. Bitterroot awaits the loser of the same game for a 10 a.m. game on Thursday.
