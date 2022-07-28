Two teams will be eliminated during the second day of action at the American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament started in Belgrade.
Lewistown Redbirds 11, Laurel Dodgers 6
The Redbirds scored in each of the first five innings, including three runs in the first, third and fifth, as the top seed from the North got back on track Thursday.
Lewistown lost 11-5 to Belgrade Wednesday evening, setting up this afternoon's elimination game. The Redbirds will play the loser of today's game between the Butte Miners and Billings Cardinals, which is scheduled for a p.m. start.
The Dodgers are eliminated.
Laurel was outhit 14-9 but it was five Dodgers errors that led to Lewistown runs in the second, third and fifth innings.
Nolan Fry and Luke Clinton each hit three singles and scored twice. Fry, the Redbirds' leadoff hitter, also had two RBI.
Trajan Sparks and Taylor Smith each hit a double. Sparks led off the fourth with a two-bagger and later scored on a passed ball dropped third strike. Smith's third-inning double put two runners in scoring position for Wyatt Elam, whose single to center scored Travis McAlpin.
The Dodgers scored three in the top of the third. Ian Bauer hit a double to left to score Tanner Knaub and Richie Cortese singled to score Bauer and Evan Caton.
Laurel loaded the bases and scored two runs without getting a hit in the bottom of the seventh. After the first two Laurel batters lined out and ground out, the Dodgers got on via two walks, two hit batsman and an error.
Three pitchers split the duties for the Redbirds. Xander Wright gave up three runs on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Wyatt Elam allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits, four walks and three strike outs.
Brody Jenness got a pop out to record the final out of the game.
Havre Northstars 5, Bitterroot Red Sox 4
The Red Sox left the bases loaded and the Northstars escaped Thursday's early game with a one-run win to advance to Friday round at the state tournament.
The Northstars will play the loser of tonight's game between the Glacier Twins and Belgrade Bandits at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Red Sox are eliminated.
Havre led 5-1 needing just three outs to send Bitterroot home but the Red Sox battled until the bitter end. Three-straight Red Sox singles to open the seventh inning scored a run and set the table for a big inning.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Northstars pitcher Tarek Shipp got a fly out to finally clinch the win.
Esten Pierce hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh to score Mason Anderson. Tyler Jones scored from third on a double steal and Conner Ekin drew a bases-loaded walk to score Pierce.
The Northstars eked out five runs on five hits and five walks.
Their two runs in the sixth, including the eventual winning run, came after they loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. Kale Reno hit a grounder that scored Conner McKay while Reno reached first due to an infield error. A wild pitch later scored Ezra Pyle for Havre's fifth run of the game.
Pyle was 1-for-1 with two walks.
Drake Berreth hit their only extra-base hit of the game when he led off the bottom of the third with a double. He was left stranded at third after tagging up on a fly ball to right field.
Trenton Maloughney hit a sac fly to center to score Berreth in the third.
Bitterroot's 1-0 lead was undone by four straight Havre walks in the bottom of the second that forced across a run and tied the game. The Red Sox ended the inning on a bases-loaded double play that scored McKay to minimize the damage.
Bitterroot's late-game surge ended a five-inning scoreless streak. Aaron Springer hit a first-inning sacrifice fly to left to score Timothy Hickey, who led off the game with a triple.
