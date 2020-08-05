The Billings Royals' Noah Aufdengarten and Jaeden Jordahl (18) high-five after they both scored against the Scarlets in the first round of the Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament at Dehler Park on Wednesday.
BILLINGS — High-scoring fifth innings were common in the first round of the Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament Wednesday at Dehler Park.
A five-run fifth helped the Kalispell Lakers win the tournament’s first game. In the third and final game of the day, the Billings Royals scored seven runs in the top of the fifth en route to another rivalry victory.
The fifth-seeded Royals beat the No. 4 Billings Scarlets 14-3 Wednesday night. The Scarlets still have a better overall record (20-24) than the Royals (16-27), but the Royals improved to 6-2 against their crosstown rivals and advanced to the second round of the state tournament with the rout.
“It’s always fun to come out here, play at Dehler and beat the Scarlets,” said Royals right fielder Noah Aufdengarten.
The Royals’ 10 base hits accounted for about half of their baserunners on Wednesday. They drew five walks, were hit by pitches four times and benefited from six Scarlet errors.
Eleven Royals came up to bat in the top of the fifth inning, and this was the sequence of events: hit by pitch, single, hit by pitch, walk, single, error, popout, single, error, walk, double play. The inning ended with the score 12-3.
“Our energy when the first guy got on, we thrive off that energy,” Aufdengarten said. “We just knew what we were going to do that inning.”
The more important innings arguably came earlier. The Royals took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, and the Scarlets tied it up with one run in the bottom of the second and two in the third. The Royals answered with two runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead.
“The Scarlets are a good team, and they fight hard,” said Royals coach David Swecker. “Any time you can answer a team after they score, it’s huge.”
Aufdengarten went 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs, and three runs scored, while his teammate Nick Eliason was 3 for 5 with six RBIs and Chase Hinckley was 2 for 5 with a double.
The Scarlets' Johnny Day finished 2 for 2.
Hundreds of people attended the game. Physical distancing was inconsistent, but it likely would have been more cramped (or fewer spectators would have been admitted) at Helena’s Kindrick Legion Field, which was scheduled to host the state tournament until this past weekend. The Lewis and Clark County health department did not approve the event to be played in Helena because of coronavirus concerns. Yellowstone County has Montana’s most active COVID-19 cases, but Dehler is more spacious than Kindrick Legion, and that played a major role in the venue change.
Aufdengarten and his teammates were thrilled about the move. The Royals team bus broke down about a month ago, forcing the players and coaches to ride in small vans for road games ever since. They expected to do the same this week until they heard the relocation news.
“I thought we were done in Billings last week,” Aufdengarten said. “I’m glad we didn’t have to travel in the cramped vans.”
The Royals will likely feel some discomfort Thursday, when they face top-seeded and defending state-champion Bozeman in the second round.
The Scarlets will get Thursday off and will play Friday against the loser of the second-round game between the No. 2 Helena Senators and No. 3 Kalispell Lakers.
