GREAT FALLS — Underneath smoky and partly sunny skies, the 2021 Montana AA Legion Baseball Tournament roared into action on Wednesday.
For the second-straight year, the tournament field is limited to seven Montana-based teams. The Bozeman Bucks enter the five-day double elimination tournament as the defending champion, also for the second consecutive year.
Wednesday featured three first-round contests with berths to the winners side of the bracket on the line.
Billings Scarlets 3, Kalispell Lakers 1
The only team to beat the Billings Royals in conference play this season and a crosstown rival will get another shot on Thursday.
Michael Feralio lined a first-inning two-run double to the wall in left field for the Scarlets and Jackson Schaubel went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lift Billings past Kalispell in the tournament’s opening contest.
“You always want to start well,” Scarlets head coach Adam Hust said. “When you start out fast, it lets your pitcher relax a little bit and that’s what our offense did today. They gave Brad two runs early and when he gets runs early, he’s pretty tough. He came out and did his job and battled. All in all we played a pretty good game. Couple little mistakes, but we’ll clean those up and hopefully play three or four days in the tournament.”
Scarlets right-hander Bradley Wagner spun a five-inning, four-hit gem and needed just 78 pitches to work deep into the game. He showcased a quartet of pitches, including two different fastballs, a changeup and curveball. Wagner poured in over 61 percent of his pitches for strikes and struck out four Lakers against three walks.
“Everything really,” Wagner said about what was working for him. “Everything was going for me today. All my pitches were moving like I wanted them to, location was where I wanted it. That just boosted my confidence and let me stay ahead in the count and do what I needed to do.”
With one out and two runners on in the fifth inning, Wagner induced back-to-back pop outs to get out of the frame. Schaubel worked the same tight rope one inning later, getting a strikeout looking to strand the bases loaded after a dropped third strike plated a Kalispell run.
All told, Kalispell left 13 runners on base and scored just the one sixth-inning tally despite pounding out seven hits.
Nate McDonald and Feralio each collected two hits for the Scarlets as seven different players contributed at least one knock in the win. Kael Willis went 2-for-4 for the Lakers and Danny Kernan found his way on base with a pair of walks.
The Scarlets are nearly a month removed from handing the Royals their first and only conference loss of the 2021 season. On Thursday at 4 p.m., they will get another shot, this time with the right to stay on the winners side of the state tournament bracket on the line.
“Just coming out, playing clean and doing the little things like we talk about all the time,” Hust said. “We come out and do the little things and play hard and play with each other, I think we’ve got a pretty good chance...We’re gonna come out and give them our best effort.”
Helena Senators 10, Bozeman Bucks 0
Helena stepped off the bus in Great Falls ready to hit. All singles, the Senators racked up 13 hits in five innings to run-rule Bozeman in the first round of the state tournament.
“We knew they were going to throw Brady [Higgs] and he’s a good pitcher,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We knew we’d have to take good at-bats -- he keeps guys off-balance, and has the ability to throw multiple pitches for a strike. Really just trying to have good at-bats, work the middle with our approaches and I thought we did a great job with that.”
Five different Senators collected at least two hits in the win with Matt Burton leading the way atop Helena’s lineup with a 3-for-4 effort.
Up a run heading into the third inning, the Senators exploded to hang a crooked number on the Bucks. Eleven batters stepped to the plate in the half-inning, seven of which rapped out hits as Helena plated six runs to break the contest open.
“They were throwing their stud guy and we put up a lot of runs,” Senators starting pitcher Cy Miller said. “It boosted my confidence even more to just shove for us...Curveball and the changeup felt really good today. It’s nice to have both those options to go to.”
Miller, who is pitching in his final legion state tournament, picked up right where he left off against Bozeman in June. He failed to allow a hit into the fifth inning, and yielded only a lead-off double to Logan Pailthorpe. The southpaw punched out two Bucks looking in the third inning and sent down another two swinging in the fifth. Miller totaled seven strikeouts and worked ahead to 10 of the 17 batters he faced.
“Just staying loose,” Miller said of the team’s mental approach. “Just being ready to come out here and swing it well, throw it well. Just have fun. This is our last tournament together and we just want to go take it all.”
Of Helena’s 13 hits, six were of the infield variety. Balls hit even slightly into a fielding gap saw Senator base-runners reach, applying even more pressure to Bozeman’s pitchers.
“We’re a roster full of multi-sport athletes that are not just good at baseball but good at other sports, too,” Burnett said. “Having that speed, it’s a nice thing to have and it puts pressure on the other teams. If they’re not sharp then we can get those big innings without hitting a ball into a gap somewhere.”
Ethan Keintz, Tyler Tenney, Trysten Mooney and Gavin Thennis all joined Burton with multiple hits. Victor Scott and Forrest Suero each added two RBI in the victory behind Miller who tossed a complete game one-hit shutout on just 56 pitches.
“It does a lot for our confidence,” Burnett said. “We have a veteran squad that’s been here before. I thought we were in a good mental space coming in. It’s not only good for our confidence, but it’s good for our pitching and pitch count numbers moving forward in the tournament.”
Helena will play the winner of the Missoula-Great Falls game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
First pitch between the Mavericks and Chargers is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday to wrap up first-round action.
This article will be updated as the tournament progresses
