BILLINGS — The Bozeman Bucks dominated every Class AA American Legion baseball conference opponent this season, except for the Helena Senators.
The Bucks went 4-3 against the Senators entering Friday's State AA undefeated semifinal game at Dehler Park. For a half inning, Bozeman looked like it would easily earn a win, but the Helena reminded the Bucks just how tough of an out it has been all season.
The top-seeded Bucks beat the No. 2 Senators 8-6 Friday night. The win gives defending state champion Bozeman (47-12) the easiest road to a state title of the four remaining teams, but with Helena (36-16) still alive, another championship is far from a foregone conclusion.
The Senators scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Bucks gained control with three runs in the second and one in the fourth. Bozeman starting pitcher Sage McMinn blanked Helena from the second to the fifth, and the Bucks scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-2 lead.
"I feel like we have one of those a game," said Bucks senior catcher Alton Gyselman, referring to high-scoring innings.
The Senators immediately cut the deficit back to two with a four-run sixth, and they put two runners on with one out in the top of the seventh. But Drew Roberts recorded a popout and a strikeout looking to end the game.
FINAL: Bozeman Bucks 8, @HelenaSenators 6— Victor Flores (@VictorFlores_BG) August 8, 2020
Helena got two runners on, but Drew Roberts closed out the State AA Legion undefeated semifinal with this strikeout looking. #MTscores pic.twitter.com/x4f3t55Lk9
Gyselman went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk, Ben Hubley went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Ethan Faure went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Helena's Victor Scott went 2 for 4 with a double, Tyler Tenney went 2 for 3 with a walk, Ethan Keintz went 1 for 3 with a walk and Chase Nielson went 1 for 4 with a double.
The state tournament was originally scheduled to be played in Helena, but COVID-19 concerns caused it to move to Billings. That was more than OK with Gyselman and his teammates. After all, they celebrated last year's state title on the Dehler infield.
"Really happy that we got to play on this field one last time," Gyselman said.
The Bucks hope to celebrate again Sunday, and they're in prime position to do so. They'll face the fourth-seeded Billings Scarlets at 7 p.m. Saturday back at Dehler, and though Bozeman does not need to win to play for the title, it would help their chances. Beating the Scarlets would give them two games to win the title on Sunday. With a loss, Bozeman would advance to a winner-take-all championship game.
"Feeling really confident," Gyselman said. "Really confident in our (pitching) staff and how we can perform."
Helena will face the No. 5 Billings Royals in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Dehler Park.
