The Helena Senators' Hunter Lindgren (17) celebrates his home run with his teammates during their game against the Kalispell Lakers in the second round of the Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament at Pirtz Field on Thursday.
BILLINGS — The Helena Senators channeled Ernie Banks with a twist on Thursday at the Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament.
The second-seeded Senators earned an 8-2 win over the No. 3 Kalispell Lakers. Helena (36-15) played the second-round game at two ballparks, used two pitchers and ended the scoring with a two-run home run. Not quite what former MLB star Banks meant when he proclaimed, “Let’s Play Two,” but it was a positive number for the Senators on Thursday.
Thursday’s game began at 4 p.m. under sunny skies at Dehler Park. The Senators trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, where they scored twice to take a one-run lead.
Then a thunderstorm hit Billings, forcing a delay and forming puddles on the infield dirt. The soggy conditions at Dehler led tournament organizers to move the game, as well as the day’s final game between the Bozeman Bucks and Billings Royals, to Pirtz Field. Pirtz has a turf infield, which drains much faster than grass-and-dirt fields like Dehler.
“It was a long day,” said Senators pitcher/infielder Hunter Lindgren. “It was a weird feeling getting on the bus and then going back to the field to pick up the game up where we left off.”
Moving state tournament sites on short notice is nothing new for the Senators. They were set to host the tournament this week, but Lewis and Clark County health officials did not approve the event because of coronavirus concerns, so the Senators were forced to travel more than 200 miles southeast.
The relocation did not hurt Helena in the opening round Wednesday, when Cy Miller and Tyler Tenney combined to throw a no-hitter against the Great Falls Chargers. On Thursday, the Senators seemed rejuvenated again by a ballpark move.
Helena scored one run in the fifth inning and four in the sixth to turn a close game into a comfortable win. Lindgren, a right-hander, capped the scoring with an opposite-field two-run home run, the second blast of his career.
“I didn’t take BP [batting practice] today, so I wasn’t really ready to hit. I wasn’t expecting anything,” Lindgren said. Kalispell’s pitcher “threw a pitch, and I swung at it in the dirt. Then he threw another curveball, and I sat on it and drove it. Couldn’t really believe it.”
The homer happened in a pinch-hit role because Lindgren was the starting pitcher. The rain delay lasted about two hours, and Lindgren was unsure he’d return to the mound at Pirtz. But he felt good enough to pitch another inning, and his pitch count stayed below 60, the maximum he could throw to maintain pitching eligibility for Sunday’s potential championship game. Lindgren allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
Helena’s Ethan Keintz went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Forrest Suero went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and two RBIs, Victor Scott went 2 for 3 with a walk, Matt Krieger went 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs and Caden Sell went 2 for 3.
Kalispell’s Conner Drish was 3 for 3, and Ben Corriveau was 1 for 3 with a two-run double.
Helena will play the top-seeded Bucks in the undefeated semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Dehler.
The Lakers are also scheduled to play at Dehler, barring more complications, at 4 p.m. in a loser-out game against the No. 4 Billings Scarlets.
