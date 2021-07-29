GREAT FALLS — Thursday, day two of the AA American Legion Baseball Tournament, presented teams with an opportunity to advance one step closer to a state championship.
The Kalispell Lakers were the first team to punch a ticket to Friday, earning a bye in the losers bracket. Bozeman joined them with a win in game No. 6 of the tournament.
Bozeman Bucks 6, Great Falls Chargers 4
Jake Vigen did not want the season to end. Facing elimination on day No. 2 of the AA state tournament, the Bucks found themselves trailing in the middle innings to a Great Falls team looking to defend home field.
“We talked in our meeting last night,” Vigen said. “Our seniors had a message that they didn’t want to go home 0-2 [in the tournament]. We were just playing for our seniors and not wanting it to be their last game.”
Up with two runners on and two outs, Vigen picked out a fastball and lined a ball off the right field wall. A pair of Bozeman runs touched home plate, moving the Bucks back in front of the Chargers where they would stay for the duration of the contest.
“I was just looking for a pitch to drive,” Vigen said. “I hadn’t really seen my pitch all game and I just got that pitch and drove it. I was fortunate to have my teammates on base and just fortunate to be up in that situation and be able to deliver.”
Dillon Coleman added two RBI for Bozeman in the win, including an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give the Bucks all the insurance they would need on Thursday.
The win advances Bozeman into the third day of the tournament where it will await the Billings Scarlets.
“Everybody is emotional, fighting with our backs against the wall in an elimination game. Thought our guys were a little bit tight early, but settled in,” Bucks head coach Garrett Schultz said. “We got contributions from everybody, and used a big lineup today. Jake Vigen has kinda been our clutch guy all season in those moments. Had a lot of confidence in him to get out there and get it done.”
Jackson Burke walked and scored in the win and quieted Great Falls’ bats in the last three-plus innings. In relief of Bucks starter Preston Fliehman, Burke tossed 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball and allowed just three base-runners.
The right-hander worked Bozeman out of the fourth inning, holding Great Falls to just a pair of runs after Nate Fowler lined an RBI triple into the left-center field gap. Of his 41 pitches, over 70 percent went for strikes as he worked ahead to nine of the 12 batters he faced on Thursday.
“Jackson has been a dude for us all season,” Schultz said. “He’s been great for us in conference. He’s ready for his moment, he’s ready when his number is called. I thought he was really good. He was in the strike zone, he threw a couple different pitches for a strike and was really successful for us.”
Three innings after falling behind 2-0, the Chargers clung to a 4-2 advantage in the fourth frame. Bozeman plated a trio of runs in the home half of that inning, however, to slide back in front for good.
Bozeman is one day closer to getting back to the state championship game for the third-straight year. The Bucks are the two-time defending tournament winners and still have work to do to get themselves out of the losers bracket.
“We’re trying to win one game at a time,” Schultz said. “We did a lot of things well today as far as getting contributions from everybody. The RBI clutch hit happened today, which was big for us. Made most of the routine plays, had a couple that got away from us, but mostly it’s about making those routine plays and getting that clutch hit.”
Billings Royals 2, Billings Scarlets 0
Make that 21-straight wins for the Royals. A masterpiece by southpaw Lance Schaaf kept the Scarlets off the scoreboard all evening. Owen Doucette drove in a run in the fourth inning for the game’s go-ahead tally as the two crosstown rivals combined for just four hits.
“Players win games and we have a lot of good players on this team,” Royals head coach David Swecker said. “We’ve got a lot of depth. I think we’re a lot deeper than some of the other teams. They come out and they have good energy. We’ve got good bench guys that bring a lot of energy. They’re a lot of ‘we’ guys instead of ‘me’ guys, so it’s a really good atmosphere.”
Doucette ended the contest 1-for-3 with one RBI, but he also drove in the Royals’ sixth-inning run after reaching on an error.
The Royals advance to Friday’s winner bracket with the victory and are scheduled to face the winner of the Helena-Missoula matchup at 7 p.m.
“I think we’ve been through a lot of them in the regular season,” Swecker said of his team’s success in close games this year. “[The players] expect to win the tight games, they expect to win the one-run games. They go out there and expect to win the baseball game instead of trying to not lose it. I think that’s the big mentality for them.”
Adam Hust’s Scarlets entered Thursday as the only team to have beaten the Royals in conference play. In fact, two of the Royals’ 10 losses have been at the hands of their in-town counterpart.
Schaaf, and some nifty defensive work behind him, made sure the Royals stayed on the undefeated side of the bracket and on the short path for their first state championship since 2018.
The left-hander scattered just two hits and walked only one batter while striking out seven Scarlets. Twelve of the 24 batters he faced found themselves in an 0-1 hole and Schaaf let his defense work behind him.
“He really executed a few good changeups,” Swecker said of Schaaf. "That’s a pitch that he doesn’t always have. He got ahead with his fastball early and was able to attack with that. He threw his curveball a little bit, but his changeup was the big pitch for him today.”
Schaaf said he had all three of his pitches working on Thursday, including that good fastball and curveball to pair with a diving changeup.
“When stuff is on like that today -- one or two [runs] -- that’s big,” Schaaf said. “Especially that run in the last inning, that’s big-time. Makes you feel more comfortable and have more confidence.”
Multiple sparkling defensive plays were made behind both starting pitchers, but the Royals fielded tough hop after tough hop in the infield in support of Schaaf.
“We’ve got great defense, we trust each other, we love each other,” Schaaf said. “We’re doing it for each other, that’s what it is…[The defense] makes my job easier. They’ve got my back.”
Jaiden Turner was equally impressive for the Scarlets. Lifted in the fifth inning due to pitch count, the right-hander gave up just one hit and an earned run while striking out three Royals against two walks.
Kyler Northrop and Luke Tallman picked up the only two hits for the Scarlets on Thursday. Davis Mosier went 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Royals.
The loss drops the Scarlets into the losers bracket. They will face Bozeman on Friday at 1 p.m. in an elimination contest.
Helena Senators 11, Missoula Mavericks 5
It did not take long to see if Helena’s 10-run outburst on Wednesday would carry over to Thursday. Three batters in, the Senators had loaded the bases in what would be a 10-batter, six-run first inning.
“Coming out hot like that and jumping on a team, that’s something we haven’t done a lot of recently,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “That was good to see. The offense got rolling pretty good there. The defensive errors, we’ll clean those up. There were a couple mental errors where we were too focused on what happened in the past.”
Like Wednesday, Helena strung together a big inning with singles only. It was not until the fifth inning that Ethan Keintz deposited the Senators’ first extra-base hit -- a double -- into the right-center field gap for the team’s first multi-base knock of the tournament.
“We’ve seen him a lot,” Keintz said of Missoula starter Alex Certel. “I think the big thing we knew coming into this was just to attack the fastball that we got from him. I think you saw right away that any fastball over the plate we were hitting hard. We were finding gaps today and moving runners around, it was good.”
Keintz’s two-RBI hit extended Helena’s advantage to 11-4 in the fifth and pushed him to three RBI in a 3-for-5 performance.
“I would say the big thing today was we took really good at-bats,” Keintz said. “There were a couple innings there where we lost focus a little bit when we were up by a bunch. That one bad inning really refocused us and we just kept having good at-bats. We showed what we can do hitting-wise.”
It was not until Helena jumped out to a 9-0 lead that Missoula began to chip back into the contest. Senator errors on three consecutive plays helped plate a trio of Maverick runs in what was a four-run third inning. Adam Jones and Skye Palmer picked up RBI in that third frame as Jones’ run-scoring double put Missoula on the board early.
Helena has now scored 21 combined runs in two tournament games. The program has ridden that offensive showcase to a matchup with the No. 1 Billings Royals on the undefeated side of the bracket. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Mike Hurlbert and Forrest Suero each piled up three hits and a pair of RBI. Gavin Thennis finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Quinn Belcher chipped in two RBI from the nine-hole in Helena’s lineup.
All told, four Senators logged multi-hit games and three different players picked up at least three hits.
“Last time we played [Missoula] we had base-runners, we just couldn’t get the key hit,” Burnett said. “We got a couple key hits today. Ethan had some big RBI knocks for us. I just think we got those key hits where we needed them tonight. [Certel] is a good pitcher and we just saw some good pitches to hit and worked the middle of the field once again.”
Save for an error-laden third inning, Tyler Tenney was sharp once again for the Senators. The right-hander allowed three Missoula hits and four runs in the frame, but gave up only five total runs on seven hits over seven innings of work.
A Charlie Kirgan home run in the seventh inning cut Helena’s advantage to six runs, but did not faze Tenney who finished the contest on the mound with four strikeouts and no walks on 109 pitches.
Adam Jones paced the Mavericks with two hits as six different Missoula players got into the hit column. Still, with the loss, the Mavs fall into the losers bracket and are slated to play Kalispell at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Bozeman will match up with the Billings Scarlets at 1 p.m. and Helena draws the Royals in the nightcap at 7.
“I would say they’re the team to beat here,” Keintz said of the Royals. “They rolled into the tournament with only one loss in conference. They’re obviously really hot right now. We just gotta go out there and play our game.”
