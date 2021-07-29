GREAT FALLS — Thursday, day two of the AA American Legion Baseball Tournament, presented teams with an opportunity to advance one step closer to a state championship.
The Kalispell Lakers were the first team to punch a ticket to Friday, earning a bye in the losers bracket. Bozeman joined them with a win in game No. 6 of the tournament.
Bozeman Bucks 6, Great Falls Chargers 4
Jake Vigen did not want the season to end. Facing elimination on day No. 2 of the AA state tournament, the Bucks found themselves trailing in the middle innings to a Great Falls team looking to defend home field.
“We talked in our meeting last night,” Vigen said. “Our seniors had a message that they didn’t want to go home 0-2 [in the tournament]. We were just playing for our seniors and not wanting it to be their last game.”
Up with two runners on and two outs, Vigen picked out a fastball and lined a ball off the right field wall. A pair of Bozeman runs touched home plate, moving the Bucks back in front of the Chargers where they would stay for the duration of the contest.
“I was just looking for a pitch to drive,” Vigen said. “I hadn’t really seen my pitch all game and I just got that pitch and drove it. I was fortunate to have my teammates on base and just fortunate to be up in that situation and be able to deliver.”
Dillon Coleman added two RBI for Bozeman in the win, including an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give the Bucks all the insurance they would need on Thursday.
The win advances Bozeman into the third day of the tournament where it will await the Billings Scarlets.
“Everybody is emotional, fighting with our backs against the wall in an elimination game. Thought our guys were a little bit tight early, but settled in,” Bucks head coach Garrett Schultz said. “We got contributions from everybody, and used a big lineup today. Jake Vigen has kinda been our clutch guy all season in those moments. Had a lot of confidence in him to get out there and get it done.”
Jackson Burke walked and scored in the win and quieted Great Falls’ bats in the last three-plus innings. In relief of Bucks starter Preston Fliehman, Burke tossed 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball and allowed just three base-runners.
The right-hander worked Bozeman out of the fourth inning, holding Great Falls to just a pair of runs after Nate Fowler lined an RBI triple into the left-center field gap. Of his 41 pitches, over 70 percent went for strikes as he worked ahead to nine of the 12 batters he faced on Thursday.
“Jackson has been a dude for us all season,” Schultz said. “He’s been great for us in conference. He’s ready for his moment, he’s ready when his number is called. I thought he was really good. He was in the strike zone, he threw a couple different pitches for a strike and was really successful for us.”
Three innings after falling behind 2-0, the Chargers clung to a 4-2 advantage in the fourth frame. Bozeman plated a trio of runs in the home half of that inning, however, to slide back in front for good.
Bozeman is one day closer to getting back to the state championship game for the third-straight year. The Bucks are the two-time defending tournament winners and still have work to do to get themselves out of the losers bracket.
“We’re trying to win one game at a time,” Schultz said. “We did a lot of things well today as far as getting contributions from everybody. The RBI clutch hit happened today, which was big for us. Made most of the routine plays, had a couple that got away from us, but mostly it’s about making those routine plays and getting that clutch hit.”
Billings Royals 2, Billings Scarlets 0
Make that 21-straight wins for the Royals. A masterpiece by southpaw Lance Schaaf kept the Scarlets off the scoreboard all evening. Owen Doucette drove in a run in the fourth inning for the game’s go-ahead tally as the two crosstown rivals combined for just four hits.
“Players win games and we have a lot of good players on this team,” Royals head coach David Swecker said. “We’ve got a lot of depth. I think we’re a lot deeper than some of the other teams. They come out and they have good energy. We’ve got good bench guys that bring a lot of energy. They’re a lot of ‘we’ guys instead of ‘me’ guys, so it’s a really good atmosphere.”
Doucette ended the contest 1-for-3 with one RBI, but he also drove in the Royals’ sixth-inning run after reaching on an error.
The Royals advance to Friday’s winner bracket with the victory and are scheduled to face the winner of the Helena-Missoula matchup at 7 p.m.
“I think we’ve been through a lot of them in the regular season,” Swecker said of his team’s success in close games this year. “[The players] expect to win the tight games, they expect to win the one-run games. They go out there and expect to win the baseball game instead of trying to not lose it. I think that’s the big mentality for them.”
Adam Hust’s Scarlets entered Thursday as the only team to have beaten the Royals in conference play. In fact, two of the Royals’ 10 losses have been at the hands of their in-town counterpart.
Schaaf, and some nifty defensive work behind him, made sure the Royals stayed on the undefeated side of the bracket and on the short path for their first state championship since 2018.
The left-hander scattered just two hits and walked only one batter while striking out seven Scarlets. Twelve of the 24 batters he faced found themselves in an 0-1 hole and Schaaf let his defense work behind him.
“He really executed a few good changeups,” Swecker said of Schaaf. "That’s a pitch that he doesn’t always have. He got ahead with his fastball early and was able to attack with that. He threw his curveball a little bit, but his changeup was the big pitch for him today.”
Schaaf said he had all three of his pitches working on Thursday, including that good fastball and curveball to pair with a diving changeup.
“When stuff is on like that today -- one or two [runs] -- that’s big,” Schaaf said. “Especially that run in the last inning, that’s big-time. Makes you feel more comfortable and have more confidence.”
Multiple sparkling defensive plays were made behind both starting pitchers, but the Royals fielded tough hop after tough hop in the infield in support of Schaaf.
“We’ve got great defense, we trust each other, we love each other,” Schaaf said. “We’re doing it for each other, that’s what it is…[The defense] makes my job easier. They’ve got my back.”
Jaiden Turner was equally impressive for the Scarlets. Lifted in the fifth inning due to pitch count, the right-hander gave up just one hit and an earned run while striking out three Royals against two walks.
Kyler Northrop and Luke Tallman picked up the only two hits for the Scarlets on Thursday. Davis Mosier went 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Royals.
The loss drops the Scarlets into the losers bracket. They will face Bozeman on Friday at 1 p.m. in an elimination contest.
This article will be updated as the tournament progresses
