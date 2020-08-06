BILLINGS — The Great Falls Chargers were looking to bounce back.
After being no-hit by two Helena Senators pitchers on Wednesday in the opening round of the State AA American Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park, the Chargers turned to Derick Spring, normally a closer, to be their starting pitcher.
In a gutsy performance in the 90-degree heat, Spring pitched 5.2 innings and allowed only two hits and one earned run as No. 7 Great Falls downed the sixth-seeded Missoula Mavericks 4-1 in a loser-out game at Dehler Park on Thursday.
It was quite the bounce-back performance as the normal closer opened the door for the Chargers to keep playing. Their next game will be at 1 p.m. Friday against the fifth-seeded Billings Royals.
“We have kind of struggled scoring runs lately and Derick can keep us in games,” Chargers coach Tony Forster said.
Spring was lifted after 106 pitches; the count limit is 105 but a pitcher can continue if an at-bat starts before the limit is reached. He struck out four and walked six.
“We had a game plan for me to go,” Spring said, noting he discussed the starting assignment earlier with the coaching staff. “This is my last year of Legion, just let me throw.”
While icing his arm after the game, Spring said he usually only throws approximately 25 pitches in his role as closer. Spring also deflected credit, saying all of Chargers wanted to post a victory after the 6-0 setback to Helena in the team’s first-round game Wednesday.
“We prepared really well for Missoula. We’ve played them so many time and to be honest they kicked our butts,” he said. “It was more than just me, it was a total team effort.”
It was only the second time Spring had started all year, Forster said. Last week vs. the Kalispell Lakers, he threw 40 pitches in a start. One reason Spring has been a closer is he’s had some arm troubles and it takes him awhile to recover, Forster said.
“We kept him in the bullpen all year and we had a little chat last week and he said ‘It’s my last go-round,’” Forster said. “So we said, all right.
“He is our best pitcher on the team and we said, let’s give him a shot.”
Spring also helped his cause at the plate with a two-run bloop single to shallow left in the second as the Chargers scored all four of their runs.
“It’s hard to stop a rally in baseball once it gets started,” Spring said. “I saw a fastball out of the hand and poked it over the third baseman’s head.”
The Chargers had eight hits. Kael Richards led the team with two, including a double. Cam McNamee also doubled for Great Falls. Nate Fowler and Hunter Houck each had an RBI.
Missoula finished with two hits as Ayden Markovich and Dane Fraser both singled.
Missoula left 12 runners on base, compared to nine for Great Falls. The Chargers committed five errors, while Missoula was flawless in the field.
The Mavs had a chance to rally in the sixth after Spring left the game. Great Falls reliever Fox Weymouth relieved and the first two batters reached on errors. After Markovich walked, Fraser stepped to the plate with the bases loaded but flied out to right.
And in the seventh, with one out Drew Stensrud reached on another error and Bridger Johnson was hit by a pitch. However, Weymouth fanned the last two batters to end the game.
Stensrud had a sacrifice fly to plate Markovich for the Mavs in the first inning.
Mavs coach Brent Hathaway said Spring’s solid performance wasn’t the only thing that hurt Missoula’s chances.
“He (Spring) put the ball in the strike zone and we didn’t hit it,” Hathaway said. “We had several opportunities and couldn’t capitalize on any of them.”
Hathaway was appreciative the Mavericks were able to compete this summer, considering the circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic.
“That’s a positive and a plus,” he said of playing at the state tourney. ‘We appreciate we got to play this year.”
BASEPATHS: All of the Bozeman Bucks tournament games are being played on radio station 95.9 FM in Bozeman, which is also available on KGVM.org. Mark Miller is doing the play by play.
