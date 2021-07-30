GREAT FALLS — Tension and anticipation that has been building for the first two days of the AA American Legion Baseball Tournament came to a head on Friday. The final day of the double-elimination tournament with three games on the docket, four teams entered the day playing to extend their respective seasons.
Two programs also matched up with a berth to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette, Wyoming, on the line.
Billings Royals 5, Helena Senators 4
Instant classic.
Games like the one played between Billings and Helena on Friday night in Great Falls, Montana, are the type that should be remembered for all-time. It is not just the plays that defined the game itself, but the players that came through in big moments to take their team to new heights.
“This was the biggest game of the season,” Royals head coach David Swecker said. “Helena battled their butts off, we battled our butts off. It’s hard to put it into words right now. I’m just super happy for those guys, they played so hard tonight...There were just so many big plays in that game. It was the best baseball game I’ve seen all summer, no doubt.”
For the final two unbeaten teams in the state tournament, the game meant more than simply a berth in the championship game. The winner also punched their ticket to the Northwest Regional, adding a layer to a game that already carried so much weight.
Tied at four in the ninth inning, Royals five-hole hitter Kruz Slevira dug into the batter's box looking to remedy that. He got jammed by Helena right-hander Victor Scott, but got enough of the barrel on the ball to spray it to shallow left field and plate the difference-maker from second base.
“I really just wanted to put the ball in play,” Slevira said. “I did want to hit the ball hard, but my coach said even bleeders get the job done and that’s what happened. That’s just how baseball goes.”
Helena’s left fielder Matt Burton dove after the ball and collided with a teammate. A throw came home, but Davis Mosier sled underneath it and evaded.
“I immediately just turned my head towards home plate and watched Davis get called safe and I was hyped,” Slevira said. “It was a great feeling.”
On a play like that, with the score tied, holding the runner at third base was never an option.
“That’s a send them all the way play,” Swecker said. “I was just upset, Davis kinda stuttered a little bit, but he was going the whole way. Make them make a fantastic play to end that inning, and if they do that, so be it.”
The Senators came up mere inches of pulling off a similar play a half-inning earlier. Tyler Tenney lined a ball through the middle, and Quinn Belcher was hosed at home plate by Billings center fielder Lance Schaaf.
It took a game-tying hit for Helena to even find itself in extra innings. Ethan Keintz delivered the equalizing tally with a run-scoring single in the seventh, giving him another multi-hit game.
“Ethan Keintz is a great hitter and if he’s the guy that ties it up you tip your cap to him,” Swecker said. “He’s a great hitter. The boys kept their energy up. In a tied game, they were ready to go walk that game off. They just played great baseball from then on out.”
Hunter Eliason picked up the win for Billings in relief. His 2.2 innings of one-hit baseball set the tone for the Royals in extras and kept the Senators off-balance just enough.
Reagan Walker was solid over his 6.1 innings pitched. Helena scored three times in an inning started with an error. Only one of the four runs he gave up were earned and he struck out six Senators and walked none.
Jaeden Jordahl, Owen Doucette and Gunner Thompson joined Slevira with multi-hit games, but it was Slevira that collected three hits, including the biggest one of the night.
The win runs Billings’ winning streak to 22 games and leaves the Royals as the only undefeated team in the tournament field.
“I think it’s just because we believe in each other,” Slevira said of the team’s success in tight games. “We really believe in each other’s talents and we trust them in any plays or situations.”
The Royals are slated to play Kalispell on Saturday at 7 p.m. Helena gets the Billings Scarlets at 4 p.m.
“We’re gonna go after that game because we want to win the game,” Swecker said. “We want to make somebody beat us twice on Sunday. That’s the end goal, so we’re gonna go after that game, try to play our best baseball and see if we can get a win.”
Billings Scarlets 5, Bozeman Bucks 1
There will be no repeat state champion this year. The Scarlets made sure of that on Friday in an old fashioned pitching duel to kick-off day three of the AA state tournament.
“It’s awesome, I love the energy,” Scarlets slugger Michael Feralio said of the elimination contest. “We’ve got a bunch of younger guys stepping up. We had a guy behind the dish today catching for us that it was his first time playing in a double-A game. He was catching an elimination game as a Scarlet compared to playing with the Cardinals all year. He stepped up -- Keaton Mickelson -- and did amazing. Super proud of him.”
A day after allowing just two runs to the No. 1 seed Billings Royals, the Scarlets’ pitching staff stepped up to get Billings to Saturday. With the bases loaded and one out in the sixth inning, Billings right-hander Spencer Berger worked around the traffic to hold the Scarlets’ 2-1 advantage.
“That was huge,” Scarlets head coach Adam Hust said. “He toughened up right there and didn’t let it happen. I couldn’t be happier for him, he did a great job today. He just went out there and battled. Getting out of that spot was huge because it changes the whole game. He didn’t give in, that was pretty sweet.”
After getting behind on a 3-1 count with two away in the frame, Berger came back with two-straight strikes to end the threat.
“I was just up there and I was kinda thinking ‘this is what I’ve dreamed of, this is what I look for, this is the situation I want to be in right here,’” Berger said. “And then I just delivered, it was huge...Three-one [count], if he hits it, he hits it, but I gotta get over the plate and nothing free. I was just making sure I got it over [the plate].”
Those three runners left by Bozeman made up half of the six total it stranded in the loss. The Bucks’ one hit -- a Jake Vigen double -- led-off the game as Berger kept them out of the hit column over the final six innings.
Billings, despite getting down a run early, scored in each of the first and second innings. Feralio ended an extended at-bat in the first with an opposite-field base knock and RBI to tie the contest at 1-1. His second run-scoring single put Billings up 5-1 in the last of the sixth inning to cap a 2-for-3 day.
“Team at-bats always,” Feralio said. “I want these guys to see that. Especially younger guys coming up from maybe having some selfish at-bats when they were younger and now seeing that every at-bat on this team needs to be for the team. If I’m getting curveballs and stuff outside, I’m going to foul it off until I can hit a line drive as hard as I can to score a runner.”
Berger was gifted a four-run cushion to work with in the seventh, and save for the lead-off hit, failed to allow a knock all afternoon in a complete game. He poured in over 53 percent strikes and struck out seven Bucks against four walks.
Logan Nyberg went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in the win. Michael Armstrong tossed four innings in relief for Bozeman, allowing four hits and three unearned runs while striking out two.
The Scarlets will advance to Saturday’s action and play at 4 p.m.
“We’re just gonna come out and play as hard as we can,” Feralio said. “We want to win, we want to compete and we just want to be the best we can be for each other. Like I say, it’s a team game all the time.”
Kalispell Lakers 4, Missoula Mavericks 1
With solid at-bat after solid at-bat, Kalispell strung together just enough offense to slide past Missoula in loser-out action and advance to Saturday’s slate of games.
“I think it’s really important for our guys,” Lakers head coach Ryan Malmin said of the approach. “We did a good job of being patient, not swinging at pitches out of the zone and making [the pitcher] come into the zone. To work counts and get deep into counts and then look for our pitch was huge for us. We were able to get some guys on base and execute when we needed to.”
Mavericks starting pitcher Adam Jones needed 107 pitches to complete just 4.1 innings as all nine of Kalispell’s batters proved to be tough outs.
“That was the whole point, to get him out early,” Kalispell’s Ethan Diede said. “We call it ‘catch-up approach’ where, if it’s a first-pitch fastball, we’re sitting and looking to drive it. If he throws a ball first pitch, then we’re taking until he throws a strike. Obviously it worked in our favor today and we got some hits and walks.”
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, the Lakers, staring at elimination, sent eight men to the plate and grabbed a trio of runs. On a 3-0 count, Carver Van Aken tied the game with a run-scoring single, and two batters later, Elijah Owens pushed home the go-ahead tally with an RBI walk.
That would prove to be all Kalispell starter Kostya Hoffman would need as he dazzled over seven innings on the mound. The southpaw gave up five hits and stayed out of high-pressure situations for most of the evening.
Missoula did, however, load the bases with two outs in the sixth inning. Hoffman, who induced 13 fly ball outs and six ground ball outs, wiggled out of the jam to maintain Kalispell’s three-run edge.
Diede found his way on base three times with a 2-for-3 day while Kael Willis also added a pair of base knocks. The Lakers rapped out six hits, all singles, and tacked on a run in the fifth frame in support of Hoffman.
“It’s good for us to get that win,” Malmin said. “We felt like we’ve been close the last 10 games and we’ve come up on the short end of the stick in those last few conference games. So to play a tight ballgame and execute small ball and make plays defensively is huge for our confidence going forward.”
The left-hander wrapped up the victory in under 100 pitches, allowing just the five hits and an earned run. He struck out one Maverick against two walks.
Kalispell, a program still in search of its first AA state championship, moves one step closer to that goal and is slated to face the winner of the Senators-Royals game tomorrow at 7 p.m.
“Just come out relaxed and compete. Focus on a one pitch mentality and let the chips fall where they may,” Malmin said about the remainder of the tournament. “Just come out and play with no regrets and have fun.”
