BILLINGS — The Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament is moving from Dehler Park to Pirtz Field for the final two games of the second round Thursday night due to poor field conditions at Dehler.
A thunderstorm started around 5 p.m. and formed multiple puddles on Dehler's dirt basepaths. Unlike Dehler, Pirtz has a synthetic turf infield and playable despite the wet conditions.
The second-round game between the second-seeded Helena Senators and No. 3 Kalispell Lakers will resume around 7:15 p.m. at Pirtz. The Senators lead 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out and a runner on second.
The final game of the day, between the No. 1 Bozeman Bucks and No. 5 Billings Royals, will start after the Senators-Lakers game concludes. Bucks coach Garrett Schultz estimated an 8:15 p.m. first pitch.
The tournament will continue at Dehler as scheduled on Friday, Billings American Legion Baseball's operations coordinator Brenda Sommerville told 406mtsports.com.
