BILLINGS — Owen Doucette’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth scored Jessen West and the Billings Royals defeated the Helena Senators 1-0 Tuesday night at Pirtz Field to complete a Class AA American Legion doubleheader sweep.
Lance Schaaf and Hunter Eliason combined on a two-hitter to help the Royals (33-10) take two from the Senators (38-12), who came to Billings riding a 10-game winning streak.
Schaaf, who went 6.1 innings, and Helena’s Ethan Keintz, who lasted eight innings, locked into a pitcher’s duel all game. Schaaf allowed one hit and struck out six to go along with five walks, and Keintz gave up five hits and struck out three.
West, facing Helena’s Victor Scott, led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk before stealing second base. Then, with one out, Doucette lined a double to plate West and end the game. Eliason earned the win with 2.2 shutout innings. He also allowed one hit.
In the opener, every player in the Royals lineup had at least one hit, and Raegan Walker threw a complete game in a 13-3 win.
The Royals hit five doubles and scored 10 runs in the third inning to win big in a game shortened to six innings because of the mercy rule.
Kruz Slevira had three hits and three RBIs, West had three hits and two RBIs, and Davis Mosier drove in two runs on two hits for the Royals, who finished with 15 hits overall.
Walker allowed four hits — two to Tyler Tenney — and struck out four in earning the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.