LAUREL — The Laurel Dodgers swept past the Billings Cardinals on Saturday in a Class A Legion baseball doubleheader between the teams.

The Dodgers won the first game 6-0 on the strength of a pitching gem by Ian Bauer. Bauer struck out 10 in seven innings while allowing just two hits and two walks. Bauer also doubled and had two RBIs at the plate.

Laurel claimed the second game by a 10-2 score. Pitchers Richie Cortese and J.D. Ketterling combined to allow two earned runs and five hits. Tanner Knaub went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Jaxon Wittmayer also had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Dodgers.

