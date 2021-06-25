BILLINGS — Jackson Schaubel is enjoying swinging the bat again.
He’s also taking the opportunity of a super senior season with the Billings Scarlets to work on his pitching as he prepares for his sophomore season with Dickinson State (North Dakota).
And while it’s fun to measure your skills against American Legion baseball opponents, Schaubel is also enjoying spending time with his Scarlets teammates and serving as a mentor for the young club.
“I’m glad to be able to come back and help the young guys out,” said Schaubel during a break in action as the Scarlets prepared for day two of the Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park on Friday morning. “There are some young guys who I can provide leadership for the Scarlets. It’s a long season.”
Schaubel, 19, is a 2020 Billings West graduate and is in his fifth year of Legion baseball, including his third with the Scarlets.
Prior to becoming a Scarlet Schaubel worked through the program, playing for the Class A Billings Cardinals as a sophomore and the Post 4 Class B team as a freshman. And although he’s graduated high school Schaubel still fits the age requirements to play Legion baseball, thus the opportunity for his super senior year.
“I’ve been able to come back and show them how to prepare themselves for games and be ready day in and day out throughout the season,” Schaubel said. “I can help show them how to carry themselves on and off the field and be better ballplayers in general.”
This year’s Scarlets are a youthful bunch. Earlier this season, coach Adam Hust said four of his players had “considerable” Class AA playing time and 14 were new to the Class AA level.
Hust said Schaubel has provided leadership for his teammates.
“He’s been in the program for several years and knows how things work and the process,” Hust said. “He comes with a professional attitude every day and does a great job of leading and being a good teammate.”
And while the Scarlets (11-15) have had ups and downs this season, Schaubel said the team has the potential to be very good by the end of the year and in future campaigns.
“We have a lot of good guys on this team and I think we’ll get better,” Schaubel said. “It started a little rough, but we are making big steps and throughout the season we’ll get better and finish strong.”
This year, Schaubel has pitched, played first base and served as designated hitter for the Scarlets.
Last season, Schaubel was an all-conference pitcher. He had a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 innings, said Hust.
This spring and summer have been challenging at times for Schaubel, who had 10 strikeouts in nine innings pitched through games ending Thursday, but he’s finding his groove.
On Friday against the Colorado Lightning, Schaubel pitched the final three innings of a 5-0 Scarlets’ win. He didn’t give up a hit, fanned two and walked two to finish the one-hitter. Teammate Drew McDowell tossed the first four innings, allowing the only hit, while whiffing eight and walking two.
“I came back and my first couple of outings were questionable, but I’m getting back to the swing of things on the mound and at the plate,” said Schaubel.
Hust said the 5-foot-10, 165-pound right-hander “is getting better on the mound every time out,” but also stressed all of the intangibles Schaubel, a finance major who hopes to become a financial planner, brings to the Scarlets.
“What he’s done is so much more than numbers. His leadership and showing guys how to do the little things,” said Hust. “Guys look up to him and see what it takes to get to the college level.”
In an 8-2 Eastern AA victory over the Great Falls Chargers Wednesday, Schaubel drove in three runs.
As a pitcher at DSU, Schaubel said he focused on pitching so he welcomes the opportunity to once again face live pitching during a game.
While the thrill of playing baseball with his Scarlets teammates and competing during the regular season and at tournaments is energetic, every at-bat for Schaubel is a time he looks to succeed and a moment he craves.
When this American Legion season ends, he’ll once again be focused on pitching for DSU.
“It’s great. I didn’t realize how much I missed it till I started hitting again,” said Schaubel. “I try to do what I can every day, it’s my last season to hit.”
