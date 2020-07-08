No team has been harder on the Missoula Mavericks this season than the mighty Bozeman Bucks.
The Bucks moved to 5-0 in games against the Mavs with a sweep of Missoula's Class AA Legion baseball team Wednesday at Heroes Park. Bozeman took advantage of late offensive surges in both games in posting 11-5 and 3-1 wins.
The first game was tough to swallow for Missoula because it worked hard to even the score after the hosts jumped to a 4-1 lead. Missoula pulled within one run on a two-run blast by Connor Jordan in the fourth, then tied the score on a Dayton Bay run in the fifth.
That's when the bottom fell out for Missoula. Mavs starting pitcher Nolan McCaffrey surrendered six runs on four hits with two walks and a dropped third strike on a wild pitch that gave Bozeman a baserunner.
Kelher Murfitt and Sage McMinn started the fateful rally for the Bucks with back-to-back base hits with one out. Then after Ben Hubley walked to load the bases, Alton Geyselman smacked an RBI single.
Presto Fliehman followed with a bases-loaded triple that made the score 8-4. Fliehman came home on a dropped third strike and Logan Pailthorpe later scored on a throwing error by Mavericks catcher Andrew Clausen.
The teams traded runs in the sixth. Sky Palmer singled and scored on a wild pitch for the Mavs (17-16) in the top half. Murfitt, McMinn and Geyselman each collected three hits to lead the hosts. Ayden Markovich was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Missoula.
In the nightcap, Dane Fraser turned in a heroic pitching effort for the Mavs before falling short. He held the Bucks (30-9) scoreless until the sixth.
Missoula took its only lead of the night in the fourth. Fraser drew a leadoff walk and scored on a Drew Stensrud double.
The Bucks, who have won 13 of their last 14 games, answered with three runs in the sixth.
Murfitt started the rally with a double and McMinn followed with a base hit, giving the hosts runners on first and third. Murfitt and McMinn both came in to score and Fliehman added an insurance run on a Pailthorpe triple.
Missoula will play a home game Friday. The start time and opponent have not been publicized on the team's web site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.