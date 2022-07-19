MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks have just about everything they need when things are going right.
Adam Jones and Nolan McCaffery are steady hurlers on the mound who always give the team a chance when they are up in the rotation. Jones, Mike Prather, Henry Black and Nick Beem among others are consistent at the plate with high on-base percentages and timely hits between them.
But the one thing that has held the team back at times is a tendency for fielding gaffs.
Take a game against Helena two weeks ago, for example. The Mavericks struck quick with a lead-off homer by Jones, which came after McCaffery and his defense got out of a jam with runners at second and third. From there, though, the visiting Senators took advantage of three major fielding errors to eventually take a 10-1 win in Game 1 of a twinbill. In Game 2, a trio of Mavs couldn't snag a fly out allowing the go-ahead score to hit home plate.
But, when the Mavs are able to make up for the errors or avoid the miscues completely, good things happen.
The Mavericks took a pair of five-inning, run-rule wins over the Medicine Hat Monarchs in the first set of meetings between the conference foes in two years on Monday.
While not totally perfect in both games, the Mavericks looked like a team that is starting to figure out the past problems.
"We weren't exactly clean in the first game, we had four miscues, but in the second we cleaned it up a little bit," Mavericks longtime skipper Brent Hathaway said. "We had some big key hits. ... These two wins got us a step closer."
In Game 1, the Mavericks had four errors, leading to just one run. It wasn't the cleanest of games with a handful of overthrows and fielding mishaps, but Jones did enough on the mound and the offense, led by a six-RBI, two-triple game from Henry Black, was more than enough to make up for the fielding woes.
"We are starting to figure it out," Black said. "We are starting to play a lot better in most of our games and I think that looks good for state and gives us a chance. Our pitching has been good pretty much the whole year, and now our defense has really started to figure it out and not make as many errors and our offense has just been there the whole time."
The Mavericks fixed some things in Game 2 when they played clean ball with zero errors en route to another mercy-rule win.
The Mavs went pitch by committee for the second game of the twinbill. McCaffery, Black and Chris Dill all had time on the mound. Dill went two scoreless innings and allowed one hit, Black went 1 1/3 with three runs allowed off a home run and three total hits given up while Dill went 1 2/3 with just a hit allowed with the only four strikeouts of the second game for the Mavs.
Missoula scored all 13 of its runs in the third, fourth and fifth with 12 coming in the latter two frames. Connor Jordan had three RBIs and Jones, who took a hard pitch to his wrist but looked OK, had a pair as well to bolster the Mavs offense.
It was a breath of relief for the Mavericks, who got to .500 in conference play for the first time in a while with the wins. At 6-6 in league play with a week until the state tournament in Billings, the Mavericks entered an important doubleheader with the top-ranked Billings Royals (11-1 entering Tuesday) at fourth with plenty of wiggle room to keep in the top eight for a playoff berth.
"That felt really good," Black said after the second win of the night. "It put us to .500 conference record and .500 overall which is the first time we have done that all year. ... I think this pretty much locks (state) in and hopefully we can pick up a couple more."
The Mavericks, who hosted the Royals in a doubleheader Tuesday night and won the first game 11-1 in a statement win, have four games left before state with one more against the Royals set for Wednesday, a doubleheader against Lethbridge set for Friday and the final game of the Lethbridge series on Saturday.
